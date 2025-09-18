The Big Bang in the Middle East, New Peace Agreements Changing the Rules of the Game: Saudi Arabia, Syria and Lebanon

A Quiet Breakthrough Beneath the Surface

Amid wars, demonstrations, and the loud headlines about Gaza, Qatar, and Iran, a complex and dramatic peace plan is quietly taking shape. The President of Syria recently admitted that Damascus is “one step away from an agreement with Israel.” This move represents not only a historic U-turn for Syria but is also part of a broader regional process expected to include Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and, at a later stage, Lebanon.

A Multi-Stage Process and the Expansion of the Abraham Accords

The first stage: an Israel–Syria security agreement to ensure calm along the borders, prevent the smuggling of Iranian weapons, and restore regional trust.

Following that, economic and political normalization between the two countries is expected, including the opening of embassies and cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and transportation.

Next, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan will officially join the Abraham Accords. Such a move would shatter Qatar’s and Iran’s efforts to isolate Israel and completely reshape the regional balance. In the following stage, as Lebanon’s power dynamics shift and Hezbollah’s influence weakens, Lebanon would also join.

Critical Impact on the Balance of Power Against Iran

Such a development would dismantle Iran’s network of influence in the Middle East:

Arms and terror routes from Syria and Lebanon would be almost completely blocked.

Iran would lose its leverage over Arab states and be forced to rethink its strategy.

A new regional security framework, led by the United States and Israel, would emerge, signaling stability throughout the region.

A Regional Economic and Infrastructure Revolution

Comprehensive peace and normalization agreements would create an economic movement on an unprecedented scale:

The opening of an economic corridor between Africa, Asia, and Europe a maritime and land transport network that would transform the global trade map.

Investments of 5 – 7 trillion dollars annually in infrastructure, energy, tourism, agriculture, and technology.

Massive development of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, and the Red Sea countries, strengthening their economies and creating countless jobs.

The Israeli Challenge Leveraging Opportunities Correctly

Unfortunately, Israel has a history of missing opportunities as seen with the agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, where the government failed to leverage their economic potential. This time, such a mistake must not be repeated.

The correct path is to channel cooperation through Israel’s private sector high-tech companies, entrepreneurs, and corporations rather than relying on a government that is not functioning effectively. Only in this way can Israel maximize the potential investments and secure an economic advantage.

Looking Ahead Adding Turkey and Completing the Regional Mosaic

The next phase will involve attempts to include Turkey in the picture. Removing the hostility between Jerusalem and Ankara would create a unified regional network, complete the Abraham Accords’ vision and connect Europe, Africa, and Asia in an unprecedented way.

Conclusion A New Era Begins

We are standing at the threshold of a new era. This move is not just another normalization step but a strategic and economic revolution on a global scale. It promises stability, prosperity, and a shift in perceptions across the Middle East and the Gulf. Kudos to President Trump for recognizing the potential and working to advance the expanded Abraham Accords. Now the ball is in Israel’s and the private sector’s court we must seize this historic opportunity to build a strong, secure, and prosperous future for the entire region.