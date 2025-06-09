The APSU USA Annual Congress Communique

The APSU USA Annual Congress convened from May 23 to 26, 2025, in Greenbelt, Maryland, USA. Delegates deliberated on matters concerning their cherished Alma Mater, St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast, Ghana. With profound joy and deep conviction in the enduring benefits of Catholic education, the Congress issued this communiqué, reaffirming unwavering support for the restoration and strengthening of the Church’s historic and vital role in educational management.

This Congress specifically endorses the provisions outlined in Items I and II of the communiqué titled “Message of the Second National Catholic Education Forum held at the St. Bakhita Catholic Church in the Diocese of Koforidua”, issued by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference on Friday, March 14, 2025.

I. Restoration and Strengthening of Managerial Roles

The Congress unequivocally supports the restoration of the roles of General, Regional, and Local Managers in the administration of Catholic education. This includes the promotion, appointment, posting, and effective supervision of personnel within Catholic schools.

II. Permanent Representation

The Congress enthusiastically endorses the provision for permanent representation of the Catholic Church on the Ministerial Advisory Board of Education and the Ghana Education Council, recognising the Church’s pivotal role as the second largest provider of education in the country.

Rationale for Support and Enduring Commitment

The benefits of missionary involvement in school management in Ghana—especially in Senior High Schools—are both evident and indispensable to the holistic development of the nation’s youth and to national progress. These benefits include:

Discipline

Under Church administration, Catholic institutions are widely known for their strong moral foundations and structured environments that promote discipline. Emphasis on ethical conduct, punctuality, and respect for authority nurtures individuals with high moral character.

Mentoring

The presence of dedicated religious leaders and educators offers invaluable academic and spiritual guidance. These mentors inspire a sense of purpose, responsibility, and leadership in students.

Availability of Religious Personnel for Teaching

Religious personnel enhance moral and religious education in profound ways. Beyond academic instruction, they lead character-building programmes, religious services, and provide spiritual counseling, contributing to students’ holistic development. This influence is reflected in the remarkable achievements of our alumni both nationally and globally.

Direct Access to Alumni

Active Church involvement fosters stronger engagement with alumni, who play critical roles in the development and maintenance of school infrastructure and programmes. A prime example is the Global APSU community’s contribution of over $3 million towards infrastructure at St. Augustine’s College in the past five years. APSU USA stands as a proud partner in this ongoing legacy and reaffirms its commitment to sustained engagement, resource mobilisation, and collaboration for the benefit of our Alma Mater.

Conclusion

Missionary-led schools remain vital to nurturing disciplined, morally upright, and well-mentored students across Ghana. Their inherent connection to active alumni networks forms a backbone for sustained development. The Government of Ghana is, therefore, urged to take immediate and decisive steps to restore and reinforce the Catholic Church’s managerial role in Catholic education. Delaying this effort will only hinder the advancement of holistic education in Ghana.