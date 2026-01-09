Thank you, President Mahama; now justice and press freedom must prevail – Seidu Agongo

Alhaji Seidu Agongo has commended President John Dramani Mahama for ensuring justice is served on the recent assault on the Class Media journalist by Ghana National Fire Service officers at the Kasoa New Market.

This indicates that now justice and press freedom must prevail

” I on behalf of the Class Media Group applaud President John Dramani Mahama for confirming that the culprits – officers of the Ghana National Fire Service – responsible for assaulting our work colleague and journalist, Samuel Addo at the Kasoa New Market have been interdicted.”

This prompt action, according to him underscores government’s commitment to ensuring media freedom and accountability within our security services.

“As I stated earlier, this incident was despicable and unacceptable. It is not just about one journalist, it is about safeguarding the integrity of our institutions and the reputation of the Ghana National Fire Service,” adding that ” I am confident that the government and investigative bodies will act swiftly and judiciously to ensure justice is served and reforms are implemented.

The Class Media Group and I stand ready to support this process in any way possible through dialogue, advocacy, and initiatives that guarantee sustainable reforms for the safety of journalists and the credibility of our security services.

Together, let us protect Ghana’s hard-earned democratic credentials.

