Thales supports the Qatar Emiri Air Force in strengthening its air protection with the GM400α and the GM200MM/A radars air surveillance system

Qatar has ordered GM200MM/A (Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one) and GM400α (Ground Master Alpha) radars from Thales to enhance its airspace protection capabilities.

In addition to the radars, a national supervision and maintenance system will be delivered, as well as a training programme for operators and technicians.

Renowned for their reliability and efficiency, the Thales GM400α and GM200MM/A radars play an indispensable role in aerial surveillance and sovereignty around the world.

Thales has been a trusted partner of the State of Qatar for over 40 years, and supports the local economy and the country’s sovereignty through digital technologies in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Signature during DIMDEX 2026

At the DIMDEX Exhibition in Doha, the Qatar Emiri Air Force signed an order for Ground Master 200 MM/A radars and Ground Master 400 Alpha radars, intended to strengthen the country’s airspace sovereignty.

The evolution of threats and conflicts in the airspace, particularly related to recent drone incursions, makes it essential for armed forces to have accurate and effective detection capabilities at all times means to process and take benefit of these new information and integrate the result into their national legacy systems. To address these critical issues, countries such as Qatar are increasingly investing in high-performance radars.

Easily deployable, Thales radars are essential assets for long-range and medium-range detection of all types of threats, regardless of the environment. The GM200 MM/A is an advanced aerial multi-mission radar, with outstanding performances on small targets, up to a distance of 350km. The GM400α offers superior situational awareness, with an unmatched tracking ability from low, slow, small to highly maneuvering threats, even in a dense clutter.

GM200 MM/A ©Thales

Benefiting from a Secure Digital Integration Platform (SDIP), a true force multiplier, the GM200 MM/A and GM400α radars provide an outstanding air picture with unequalled performance on difficult targets. This architecture also enables the preservation of a high-quality air picture with instant broadcasting, thanks to Secure network capabilities. The SDIP solution will allow the user to subsequently integrate all existing non-US sensors into a single Air Picture.

In addition to the radars, the Qatar Emiri Air Force will benefit from an experienced Thales local team which will be responsible for maintenance and operator training on a daily basis until 2036. With more than 200 Ground Master family radars sold worldwide, Thales proves once again that this solution is widely recognised for its performance and high level of reliability.

“We are proud to contribute to Qatar’s airspace sovereignty with our integrated air surveillance system based on our advanced medium and long-range tactical radars. The GM200 MM/A and the GM400α will support the Qatar Emiri Air Force in maintaining sovereignty and protecting their airspace against drones and other threats. This contract further demonstrates the enduring partnership between Thales and Qatar.”

Raphael Desi, Vice-President Integrated Airspace-protection Systems activities Thales.