Thailand and Cambodia Sign Ceasefire After Deadly Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, bringing an end to weeks of fierce border fighting that killed more than 100 people and displaced over half a million civilians.

The ceasefire agreement was signed on Saturday by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ending 20 days of intense combat. The truce took effect at noon local time on Saturday.

“Both sides agree to an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement,” the defence ministers said in a joint statement. The agreement applies to all types of weapons and prohibits attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure and military targets.

Both sides have committed to maintaining current troop deployments without further movement, with officials warning that any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect efforts to resolve the situation. The ceasefire also prohibits violations of either side’s airspace for military purposes.

The fighting, which resumed in early December, represented the worst clashes in years between the Southeast Asian neighbours and included fighter jet sorties, rocket fire exchanges and artillery barrages. The violence shattered an earlier truce brokered in October by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with support from United States President Donald Trump.

Thailand has lost 26 soldiers and one civilian as a direct result of combat since December 7, with an additional 44 civilian deaths from collateral effects. Casualty figures from Cambodia have not been fully disclosed, but officials confirmed military and civilian losses on their side as well.

Under the agreement, Thailand will return 18 Cambodian soldiers held in custody since earlier fighting in July, provided the ceasefire holds for 72 hours. The return of these prisoners has been a major demand of the Cambodian side.

Cambodia’s Defence Minister Tea Seiha told reporters the ceasefire would allow displaced people living in border areas to return home, work in their fields, and enable children to resume their studies.

The ceasefire will be monitored by an observer team from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and both countries have agreed to maintain open communication to resolve any issues on the ground. The two sides have also committed to refraining from provocative actions and disseminating false information.

On Sunday, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn is scheduled to travel to Yunnan, China, to hold a trilateral meeting with his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The meeting aims to restore peace, security and stability along the border.

The conflict stems from territorial disputes along the neighbours’ 800 kilometre border, where ancient temples are claimed by both sides and colonial era boundaries remain undemarcated in several areas. For more than a century, Thailand and Cambodia have contested sovereignty at various points along their frontier, leading to occasional skirmishes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged both countries to immediately honour their commitment and fully implement the terms of what he called the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the agreement, saying the decision to halt fighting reflects a shared recognition that restraint is required, above all in the interest of civilians.

Japan and the European Union also welcomed the ceasefire, with the EU thanking ASEAN for playing a positive role and calling on both countries to implement the agreement in good faith.

Analysts caution that implementation will be critical, noting that previous ceasefire attempts between the neighbours have proven fragile. The October truce included similar provisions but was honored only partially before breaking down in December.

Within hours of Saturday’s signing, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry protested to Cambodia that a Thai soldier sustained a permanent disability after stepping on an anti personnel land mine, highlighting the challenges ahead in maintaining the truce.