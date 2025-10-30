Thai Police Dismantle Nigerian Drug Network in Coordinated Raids

Thai immigration and narcotics officers have dismantled a transnational drug network operated primarily by Nigerian nationals in coordinated operations across Pattaya and Bangkok. Authorities arrested multiple suspects, including two men caught during a sting operation in Jomtien.

The suspects, identified as Amarachi and Ikenna, were apprehended after selling crystal meth to undercover officers. During their arrest, one suspect attempted to swallow cocaine pellets to destroy evidence, but officers intervened and recovered the drugs. Police seized 33 grams of crystal meth and 9 grams of cocaine concealed in everyday items.

This arrest led investigators to a larger network operating in Bangkok’s Nana district. In a separate pre-dawn raid, police disguised as construction workers arrested eight Nigerian nationals and one Thai accomplice. The group allegedly used similar concealment methods to sell drugs to tourists in the popular nightlife area.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprod Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Division 3, affirmed the commitment to targeting transnational crime networks. “We will relentlessly crack down on all forms of transnational crime, restoring safety to Pattaya and tourists worldwide,” he stated.

All suspects had entered Thailand on tourist visas but had overstayed their legal permission to remain. The coordinated operations represent a significant blow to foreign-led drug syndicates operating in Thailand’s tourist areas, according to police officials.