Thai Police Arrest Eleven Nigerians in Romance Scam Operation

Thai immigration and police operatives arrested eleven Nigerian men and two Ivorian nationals on Monday following investigations into an international romance scam syndicate operating from an accommodation building in Nonthaburi province.

The arrests, reported on Thursday, January 22, followed a complaint filed late last year by a Thai woman who lost more than 2 million baht to foreign scammers using fake identities. Authorities conducted the raid at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at a building in the Muang Thong Thani area of Pak Kret district.

The victim reported to Mueang Nong Khai Police Station that she had transferred funds to four mule bank accounts controlled by the scammers. According to her statement, a suspect created a fake profile posing as a Chinese engineer and first approached her via Facebook before moving their communication to the LINE messaging application.

During their online relationship, the fake engineer frequently sent photographs of construction sites, claiming they were locations where he was working. He later told the victim he planned to operate a large construction project and asked to borrow money, promising to repay her shortly. However, the victim never received any money back.

Police investigated the complaint and discovered the scammer belonged to a romance scam gang operating in the Muang Thong Thani area. Further investigation revealed gang members were staying in separate rooms within the same accommodation building.

Officers forced entry into multiple rooms simultaneously while the suspects remained unaware. Some suspects reportedly fled their rooms barefoot attempting to escape arrest but failed. Officers found several gang members actively chatting with victims online at the time of the raid.

Most of the thirteen arrested suspects were found to have overstayed their visas, while five of the Nigerian suspects were confirmed to have entered Thailand illegally. During searches of the rooms, officers seized four computers and 29 mobile phones.

Police discovered the scammers had created fake profiles using identities from various Asian and European nationalities to deceive victims. Each gang member had a specific role, with the group divided into teams responsible for contacting victims, locating mule bank accounts, and managing money laundering operations.

Some gang members were dating Thai women and used their bank accounts as mule accounts for transferring stolen funds. Money obtained from victims was reportedly converted into cryptocurrency before being transferred to bank accounts in Nigeria.

According to Thai news agency Ejan, the gang was found to be living a luxurious lifestyle in Thailand, with photographs showing members enjoying luxury cruise trips within the country. The images suggest the operation had generated substantial proceeds over an extended period.

Romance scams have become an increasingly significant problem across Southeast Asia, with criminal networks targeting vulnerable individuals through dating websites, social media platforms and messaging applications. Victims often transfer large sums of money to scammers who create elaborate fake identities and fabricate stories requiring financial assistance.

Thailand has emerged as a base for various international cybercrime operations in recent years, with authorities regularly conducting raids targeting foreign nationals involved in scamming activities. The country’s relatively affordable cost of living, good internet infrastructure and visa exemptions for many nationalities make it attractive to criminal organizations.

Thai immigration authorities have intensified enforcement efforts against foreigners involved in illegal activities, particularly those operating call centers and online scam networks. Previous operations have uncovered similar syndicates involving nationals from various countries targeting victims worldwide.

The romance scam model typically involves criminals creating fake profiles on social media or dating platforms using stolen photographs and fabricated personal information. They establish emotional connections with targets over weeks or months before introducing financial requests, often citing emergencies, business opportunities or travel complications.

Victims frequently feel embarrassed about falling for such schemes and may hesitate to report losses to authorities. Law enforcement agencies across multiple countries have launched awareness campaigns educating the public about romance scam warning signs and encouraging victims to come forward.

The use of cryptocurrency for money laundering represents a significant challenge for investigators attempting to trace stolen funds. Digital currencies allow rapid international transfers with greater anonymity compared to traditional banking systems, making recovery of victim funds extremely difficult.

Thailand’s immigration bureau has not released additional details about the suspects’ identities or the full scope of their alleged operations. The arrested individuals face potential charges including immigration violations, fraud, money laundering and participation in a transnational criminal organization.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities examining seized electronic devices to identify additional victims and potential accomplices. Police typically analyze communication records, financial transactions and digital evidence to build comprehensive cases against cybercrime networks.

International cooperation between law enforcement agencies has become essential for combating cross-border romance scam operations. Thai authorities frequently coordinate with counterparts in victim countries and locations where stolen funds are transferred to pursue comprehensive investigations.

The case highlights the continuing challenge of addressing online fraud schemes that exploit technology to target victims across international borders. As digital platforms expand globally, criminal networks have adapted their methods to operate from locations offering favorable conditions for illegal activities.