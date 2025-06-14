TGMA Honors Music Legends at Star-Studded ‘Nite with Artiste of The Year’ Celebration

Charterhouse Productions brought Ghana’s music industry together for a historic “Nite with Artiste of The Year” event at Accra’s Palms Event Centre, celebrating past and present Telecel Ghana Music Awards winners.

The ceremony saw 2025 Artiste of the Year King Promise join an elite roster of honorees including Daddy Lumba, Sarkodie, and the late Ebony Reigns, with DJ Andy Dosty guiding attendees through TGMA’s 25-year legacy via iconic performances and milestone moments.

Three special awards highlighted the evening: Opoku Sana (Instrumentalist of the Year), Susuma Pan-African Dance Ensemble (Traditional Artiste of the Year), and Graphic Showbiz editor Nanabanyin Dadson (Music Titan Award). Rising star Yaw Darling, crowned Unsung Artiste of the Year, announced his new distribution deal with Wanna Music during a live interview.

The celebration featured electrifying performances from Levelled Up, Titi Owusu, and King Promise, whose headline set reaffirmed his chart dominance. Charterhouse used the platform to announce the June 21 Music Summit at the British Council, where industry stakeholders will address critical sector challenges.

“Tonight we honor both history and future potential,” said Charterhouse’s Robert Klah, revealing plans for the 2025 New Artist winner to represent Ghana on a UK promotional tour. The event culminated with plaque presentations to all TGMA winners, capping an evening that blended nostalgia with forward-looking ambition for Ghana’s music ecosystem.