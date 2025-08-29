Texas Property Ban Sparks Discrimination Concerns Among Asian Americans

A controversial Texas law restricting property ownership by nationals from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia has ignited fierce debate over national security versus civil rights as it takes effect September 1.

Senate Bill 17 prohibits citizens and companies from these four countries from purchasing property or securing leases longer than one year. Governor Greg Abbott defends the measure as essential protection against foreign adversaries, particularly citing concerns about strategic land near military installations.

Jason Yuan, a naturalized U.S. citizen who operates a car repair shop in Texas, has emerged as a vocal critic of the legislation. The Chinese-American businessman calls SB 17 the “Chinese Exclusion Act of 2025,” referencing the discriminatory 1882 law that banned Chinese immigration.

“Banning home ownership based on country of origin is discrimination,” Yuan declared at a recent protest alongside his teenage son. “When my children face prejudice in the future, I want them to know we stood up and fought back.”

Texas Representative Gene Wu, a Democrat opposing the bill, argues it unfairly targets Asian immigrants and threatens the state’s economic interests. “It is anti-Asian, anti-immigrant, and specifically against Chinese-Americans,” Wu stated, warning the law could harm businesses bringing billions into Texas.

The legislation has already created economic ripple effects. Real estate agents report Chinese companies, including renewable energy firms, have paused or abandoned Texas investment plans. Yuan estimates one-third of his customers are Chinese immigrants, highlighting the broader community impact.

Graduate student Qinlin Li, who unsuccessfully challenged the law in court, describes lasting anxiety about housing security. “This will stop people from wanting to study or work here,” she said, reflecting concerns shared across Texas’s 120,000-strong Chinese population.

Former FBI official Holden Triplett supports the security rationale, citing genuine risks from foreign adversaries. However, civil liberties advocates argue the law wrongfully conflates Chinese immigrants with the Chinese government.

The Texas measure reflects a broader national trend, with 26 states passing similar restrictions since 2021, predominantly targeting Chinese nationals.