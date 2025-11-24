Texas Mother Demands DNA Tests After Museum Exhibit Claim

A Texas mother who believes her son was murdered continues to seek DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) testing after claiming a preserved specimen at a Las Vegas anatomical exhibition resembles her deceased child, despite the museum’s categorical denial backed by timeline evidence.

Kim Erick Smith, 54, has maintained for nearly eight years that a plastinated body known as “The Thinker” displayed at Real Bodies exhibition could be her son, Christopher Todd Erick, who died in November 2012 at age 23. Smith never visited the exhibit in person but reported identifying what she believed was her son’s body in 2018 after viewing online photographs from a news article about the controversial exhibition.

Christopher died at his grandmother’s home in Midlothian, Texas. Authorities initially ruled his death natural, believing he suffered heart attacks related to a congenital heart defect. A subsequent toxicology report revealed lethal levels of cyanide in his system, prompting officials to change the manner of death to “undetermined.” A 2014 grand jury investigation found no evidence of foul play, with Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson stating the case underwent thorough examination before being closed.

Smith has consistently disputed these findings, pointing to police photographs she later obtained showing bruises and what she described as restraint marks on her son’s body. She believes Christopher was murdered, though no evidence has supported this claim. Her ex-partner, Christopher’s father, arranged for cremation while she grieved, and Smith says she never held a funeral service for her son.

The anatomical exhibition features real human bodies preserved through plastination, a technique that replaces bodily fluids with polymers for educational display. Smith became convinced one specimen bore a skull fracture matching injuries her son allegedly sustained. She also noted the absence of tattoos on the displayed body, suggesting they’d been removed to conceal identity.

Imagine Exhibitions Incorporated, which owns Real Bodies, firmly rejected Smith’s allegations. The company stated the disputed specimen has remained on continuous public display in Las Vegas since 2004, predating Christopher’s death by eight years. Archived photographs from before 2012 corroborate the museum’s timeline, and fact-checking organizations have verified this documentation.

“We extend our sympathy to the family, but there is no factual basis for these allegations,” Imagine Exhibitions said in a statement. “The referenced specimen has been on continuous display in Las Vegas since 2004 and cannot be associated with the individual named in these claims. All specimens are ethically sourced and biologically unidentifiable.”

The company explained that bodies displayed in the exhibit originated from China approximately 20 years ago. The plastination process itself typically requires up to one year to complete, making it logistically impossible for Christopher’s remains to have entered the exhibition shortly after his 2012 death and subsequent cremation.

Despite this evidence, Smith has launched new avenues of inquiry. Following the discovery of hundreds of cremated remains in the Nevada desert near Searchlight in July, she asked authorities to conduct DNA testing on those ashes. Smith wants confirmation about what happened to her son’s cremated remains and whether proper procedures were followed.

Smith maintains an active online presence seeking justice for Christopher, including a petition calling for DNA testing of the museum specimen. She continues to question the circumstances surrounding her son’s death, the handling of his remains, and the subsequent investigation that closed without charges.

Medical records show Christopher had been hospitalized at a psychiatric facility earlier in 2012 and appeared in court days before his death. The amended death certificate lists cyanide toxicity as the cause of death, with anomalous coronary artery and aortic dissection noted as underlying conditions. A note investigators found at the scene could have been interpreted as suicidal ideation, though its date of authorship remained unclear.

More than 13 years after Christopher’s death, no evidence has emerged to substantiate claims connecting his remains to the Real Bodies exhibition or supporting allegations of foul play in his death. Authorities continue investigating the unidentified cremated remains discovered in Nevada, but no link to Christopher Erick has been established.