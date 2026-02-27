TEWU Issues Fresh Strike Warning as Conditions of Service Talks Stall Again

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has issued a fresh warning of industrial action, calling on the government to immediately open dialogue with key stakeholders over long-unresolved Conditions of Service agreements or face another round of nationwide strike action across the education sector.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, February 27, 2026, TEWU General Secretary King James Azortibah said the union had, once again, exhausted its patience and that failure to prioritise formal engagements would compel members to withdraw their services.

“We are calling for constructive engagement. The government must come to the table now. If the concerns of our members continue to be ignored, we will have no choice but to advise ourselves accordingly,” Azortibah said.

The warning marks the latest chapter in a protracted labour dispute that has repeatedly disrupted Ghana’s educational sector. TEWU declared an indefinite nationwide strike in September 2025, directing non-teaching staff across public and technical universities, the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), and the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) to stay home until the government signed outstanding Conditions of Service agreements. That action followed a string of failed negotiations, missed deadlines set by the National Labour Commission (NLC), and a September 2025 confrontation with breakaway unions that complicated resolution efforts.

Just three weeks ago, TEWU joined two other university worker unions in declaring a further indefinite strike, this time targeting unpaid salary arrears running back four years for staff at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) following the upgrading of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ). That action also cited five months of outstanding Tier Two pension contributions from August to December 2024 and the unilateral alteration of overtime allowance agreements by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

At the core of the dispute is a structural inequity that Azortibah has repeatedly flagged: while Conditions of Service for over 350,000 teachers were signed and implemented in January 2025, the approximately 15,000 non-teaching staff working alongside them in the same institutions remain without finalised agreements. For staff at public and technical universities, the Conditions of Service expired in 2008. For GES non-teaching staff, they expired in 2022.

Azortibah on Friday also renewed TEWU’s call for the Ministry of Finance to give the FWSC a clear mandate to negotiate and sign all outstanding Conditions of Service documents without further delay, noting that the Commission had so far failed to act despite direct instructions from the NLC.

The union’s latest warning lands on the same day President John Mahama delivered his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), in which he highlighted education sector achievements including the No-Fees-Stress initiative, new university bills passed in 2025, and the distribution of sanitary pads to schoolgirls. The address made no specific reference to the Conditions of Service dispute or the situation of non-teaching staff.

No formal response had been issued by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour, or the FWSC as of the time of writing.