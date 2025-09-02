Tesla’s India launch draws modest response with just 600 orders

Tesla has secured approximately 600 orders in India since launching sales in mid-July, a figure that falls below the electric vehicle maker’s internal projections for the world’s most populous market.

The company plans to deliver between 350 and 500 vehicles this year, with the first shipment from its Shanghai facility scheduled to arrive in early September. Initial deliveries will concentrate on Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram, where Tesla has established service capabilities and secured confirmed customer payments.

Tesla introduced its Model Y in India at roughly $70,000, a price significantly elevated by the country’s steep import duties on electric vehicles. The Elon Musk-led company has repeatedly urged New Delhi to reduce these tariffs but continues relying on imports while targeting India’s premium automotive segment.

The lukewarm initial response reflects broader challenges facing electric vehicle adoption in India, where EVs represent only 4% of total car sales. Industry analysts point to several infrastructure hurdles that could slow Tesla’s market penetration.

India’s limited charging network poses a significant barrier for potential buyers, particularly those planning longer journeys outside major metropolitan areas. Urban driving conditions present additional challenges, with congested traffic, poorly maintained roads, and unexpected obstacles like stray animals common even in major cities.

Tesla shares dipped slightly in premarket trading Tuesday following the Bloomberg report. The company has been grappling with global headwinds including excess manufacturing capacity and softening demand in key markets.

Despite the modest start, Tesla’s entry marks a significant milestone for India’s electric vehicle market. The company’s presence could accelerate infrastructure development and encourage other premium EV manufacturers to consider the market more seriously.

For Tesla, India represents a long-term opportunity given the country’s growing middle class and increasing environmental awareness, though success will likely require patience as the market develops supporting infrastructure and consumer familiarity with electric vehicles.