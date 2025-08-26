Tesla faces $243m payout after spurning $60m deal in deadly Autopilot case

Tesla walked away from a $60 million settlement offer before facing a far costlier outcome in a landmark Autopilot fatality lawsuit that concluded this month with a $243 million jury verdict.

Court documents filed Monday by the plaintiffs’ legal team disclosed the rejected pre-trial offer as they seek to recover attorney fees from the electric car manufacturer. Florida’s legal framework requires Tesla to pay those costs dating back to May 30, when settlement talks broke down.

The automaker has not responded to inquiries about the filing. Representatives for the victims’ families also declined additional comment.

A federal jury in Miami delivered the substantial verdict following testimony about an April 2019 highway collision that killed Naibel Benavides Leon and left her boyfriend Dillon Angulo with life-altering injuries. The couple had been standing beside their broken-down Chevrolet Tahoe when a Tesla Model S operating on Autopilot struck their parked vehicle.

Jurors assigned Tesla responsibility for one-third of the $129 million in compensatory damages, totaling roughly $42.6 million, plus the full $200 million punitive award. The Tesla driver bore fault for the remaining compensatory damages but was not named as a defendant.

The company maintains its innocence and plans to challenge the ruling. Tesla issued a statement warning the verdict threatens progress on vehicle safety technology across the automotive sector.

For years, Tesla has marketed its driver-assistance capabilities as revolutionary safety advances moving the industry toward semi-autonomous operations. Safety experts counter that multiple fatal incidents involving Autopilot raise serious concerns about the technology’s current limitations.

This case broke new legal ground as the first U.S. trial addressing third-party deaths allegedly linked to Tesla’s automated driving features. Previous litigation either settled privately or was thrown out before reaching juries.

The substantial verdict amplifies ongoing debates about accountability when computer-assisted vehicles cause harm. Federal regulators, consumer advocates, and rival manufacturers are all watching closely as the technology evolves.

Legal experts say the outcome could influence how courts handle similar cases involving semi-autonomous vehicles from other manufacturers. The automotive industry faces mounting pressure to address safety questions as automated features become standard across vehicle lineups.