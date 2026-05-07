TESCON, youth organisers in Bono Bloc meet Paul Twum-Barimah, honour him with citation

Lawyer and former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah, has engaged members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) and youth organisers from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions in a high-level meeting focused on youth mobilisation, party organisation, and leadership development.

The meeting, which brought together key youth actors within the party’s Bono bloc, served as a platform for dialogue, mentorship and strategic reflection on the role of young people in shaping the party’s future. It also provided an opportunity for participants to interact directly with the former legislator on matters of political organisation, governance, and grassroots engagement.

In a brief ceremony, TESCON executives and youth organisers presented Mr. Twum-Barimah with a citation in recognition of his dedication to youth empowerment and his contributions to party development over the years. The citation acknowledged his consistent support for young political actors, his accessibility to grassroots organisers, and his role in mentoring emerging leaders within the party.

Presenting the citation on behalf of the group, the youth organisers commended Mr. Twum-Barimah for his “unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of political leadership.” They noted that his guidance and interventions have helped shape the political outlook of many young members across the three regions.

Receiving the honour, Mr. Twum-Barimah expressed appreciation to the organisers, describing the gesture as both humbling and inspiring. He emphasised that the strength of any political party lies in the capacity and commitment of its youth, urging the gathering to remain steadfast in their efforts to build a vibrant and resilient political base.

He encouraged TESCON members to go beyond partisan activism by investing in personal development, education, and leadership skills, stressing that effective political participation must be grounded in knowledge and discipline. According to him, the future of the party depends on a well-prepared and ideologically grounded youth front.

Drawing from his experience in Parliament and public life, Mr. Twum-Barimah also advised the youth organisers to prioritise unity and strategic coordination in their activities, particularly as the political environment becomes increasingly competitive. He underscored the importance of message consistency, grassroots connection, and effective communication in advancing the party’s agenda towards the 2028 elections.

He called on them to rally behind the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to secure a decisive victory in the 2028 general elections, stressing that such a mandate would be crucial in steering Ghana away from what he described as the abyss and the reckless management of the country under the NDC administration.

He urged the youth organisers and TESCON members to take up the responsibility of grassroots mobilisation, intensify voter education, and champion the party’s message across campuses and communities, insisting that the 2028 elections will be pivotal in determining the country’s economic recovery and long-term stability.

The meeting formed part of ongoing efforts to deepen engagement between experienced political figures and the younger generation within the party, particularly in the Bono bloc, which remains a critical stronghold.

The engagement ended on a note of solidarity, with both TESCON members and youth organisers pledging to deepen collaboration and sustain the momentum generated through the interaction.