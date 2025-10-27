Tesa Family Dismisses Claims of Tension at Regimanuel Estate, Reaffirms Ownership of Disputed Land

The Numo Kofi Anum Family of Tesa has debunked reports suggesting tension at Regimanuel Estate, insisting that peace prevails in the area and that they remain in lawful possession of a significant portion of land formerly held by Regimanuel Gray Limited.

According to the family, the land in question was rightfully awarded to them following a Supreme Court judgment and a subsequent formal possession order, which confirmed their ownership and granted them authority over the property. Therefore, the land is currently being occupied by family members and developers who are developing their lands

They emphasised that despite speculation and misinformation in sections of the media, there has been no unrest or disruption in the community, adding that law and order have been fully maintained since the execution of the court’s decision.

Residents who spoke to the media also described the area as calm and stable, with no incidents of confrontation following the court’s ruling.

“There’s absolutely no tension here. We go about our normal business every day, and everything is peaceful,” said one resident, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Another resident added, “People outside are saying there’s chaos, but that’s not true. The estate is as serene as it has always been.”

Meanwhile, the Numo Kofi Anum Family of Tesa has issued a detailed rejoinder refuting what it describes as “false and misleading claims” by Regimanuel Gray Limited regarding the ownership of the disputed parcel of land.

“Regimanuel Gray Limited has been exaggerating the situation and portraying a false picture of instability, despite the prevailing peace on the ground. We therefore called on the public to disregard such reports and trust that calm has been fully maintained within the community”.

In a recent statement, Regimanuel Gray reportedly suggested that the judgment in favour of the Tesa Family had been stayed, implying that the family no longer held enforceable ownership rights.

However, the Tesa Family has strongly rejected this claim, insisting that their ownership remains intact and legally enforceable following the Supreme Court’s final ruling.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Numo Okoe Amartey Mensah clarified that the Supreme Court affirmed the Tesa Family as the lawful and allodial owners of over 918.24 acres of land, including 123.2088 acres currently occupied by Regimanuel Gray Limited.

He explained that the Supreme Court, acting on a duly submitted composite plan, confirmed that the land being developed by Regimanuel Gray falls entirely within the family’s legally recognized boundaries.

The family further dismissed Regimanuel Gray’s assertions of a stay of execution, noting that the court’s judgment had already been enforced through lawful means. Court bailiffs, they said, supervised their formal possession of vacant portions of the land.

They also revealed that land titles GA 12369 and GA 18289, relied upon by Regimanuel Gray, were wrongfully issued by the Nungua Stool which the Supreme Court had previously ruled does not own the land.

“The Court held that only the Tesa Family can grant valid title over the said land,” the rejoinder emphasized.

Addressing reports of a 12-month stay of execution, the family clarified that the measure was granted purely as “a gesture of equity and fairness” to allow Regimanuel Gray Limited time to negotiate with the family and pay the market value of the land, estimated by the Lands Commission at GHS 18 million way back in 2014.

They noted that Regimanuel Gray failed to take advantage of that opportunity. After the grace period expired, the family lawfully obtained and executed a writ of possession.

The Tesa Family maintained that the parent judgment in the Ni Mate Tesa case covering the entire 918.24 acres — has already been enforced and remains in full effect. They further explained that Regimanuel Gray’s appeal does not challenge their allodial ownership and therefore does not affect the Supreme Court’s decision.

“It is regrettable that Regimanuel Gray Limited, instead of complying with lawful orders and engaging respectfully with the rightful owners, has resorted to misinformation and public propaganda,” the family said.

Reaffirming their position, the Tesa Family stated that:

They remain the undisputed allodial owners of the 918.24 acres of land;

The Supreme Court judgment has not been overturned or stayed;

The stay of execution was granted after enforcement and does not invalidate the judgment;

They are no longer interested in settlement negotiations; and

They will pursue all lawful means to enjoy the full benefits of their judgment.

The family concluded by urging the public to disregard false claims and remain assured that peace, order, and due process continue to prevail in the Regimanuel area.