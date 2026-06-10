Terry Doubts Tuchel Squad Before England Face Ghana

Ghana’s Group L opponents England head into the World Cup under fire from former captain John Terry, who argues nearly half of Thomas Tuchel’s 26 man squad falls short.

Terry told Piers Morgan Uncensored that the manager can rely on only 14 or 15 genuine starters, leaving roughly 11 players he believes cannot push the first team toward a title. The former Chelsea defender, capped 78 times for England, spoke before Wednesday night’s final warm up match against Costa Rica.

His sharpest criticism targeted the men left at home. Terry named Harry Maguire first, calling the Manchester United defender a better player than Dan Burn, and argued Maguire’s threat from set plays late in matches gives England an option the squad now lacks. He wants Luke Shaw there too, reasoning that rookie left back Nico O’Reilly needs an experienced figure nearby to settle him and offer advice at his first major tournament.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer completes the list of omissions Terry cannot accept. “He’s got it wrong in three or four big decisions,” the former captain said of Tuchel. He also questioned the inclusion of Tottenham’s Djed Spence, pointing to a poor season for both player and club.

The criticism came wrapped in praise. Terry said he likes Tuchel, credited him with Chelsea’s Champions League triumph and admires his appetite for bold calls. The squad selection, he made clear, is where that admiration ends.

Tuchel took charge of England in January 2025 and has won nine of his 12 matches, with one draw and two defeats. His May squad announcement drew immediate debate for excluding Maguire, Palmer and Phil Foden, so Terry’s intervention amplifies a row that has simmered for weeks rather than starting a new one.

The stakes touch Ghana directly. England open against Croatia in Arlington, Texas on June 17, the same day the Black Stars meet Panama in Toronto. England then face Ghana in Boston on June 23, a fixture that arrives 15 years after the only previous meeting between the two nations, a 1-1 friendly draw in 2011. Tuchel himself has described the group as difficult, calling Croatia and Ghana proud, strong World Cup regulars.

If Terry is right about the thinness behind England’s first eleven, the Black Stars meet a favorite carrying more doubt than its world ranking suggests. England are chasing their first World Cup since 1966 after consecutive European Championship final defeats under Gareth Southgate.