Terkper Calls for Tax Practitioner Scheme to Boost Compliance

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper is pushing the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to establish a comprehensive Tax Practitioner Scheme designed to strengthen compliance while creating employment opportunities for graduates. The Presidential Advisor on the Economy believes licensed private practitioners could transform how Ghanaians interact with the tax system.

Speaking at the launch of the Sustained Tax Education and Modified Taxation Scheme, Terkper drew parallels with the United States model, where taxpayers routinely engage certified professionals to manage their filings. He attributed much of the American system’s effectiveness to this practitioner network, which handles tax preparation for businesses and individuals at reasonable fees.

Under the proposed framework, taxpayers could hire registered practitioners to maintain records, calculate returns, and submit filings on their behalf. Terkper explained this approach simplifies compliance, ensures accuracy, and reduces pressure on both taxpayers and the revenue authority. “I would also appeal to GRA to implement the practitioner scheme everywhere. The reason the US filing system is very popular is that you can go to a tax practitioner who complements the work of the tax officials, and they can keep the records for you,” he said.

The former minister emphasized employment benefits alongside efficiency gains. He envisions graduates with degrees in commerce, business administration, and related disciplines registering as certified practitioners to serve individuals and small enterprises. “We can also bring in the practitioner scheme so that it’s a source of employment for our graduates, especially those who do Bachelor of Commerce, who do BSc administration, any form of Master’s in administration,” Terkper stated.

He noted these qualified professionals could work alongside GRA officials, easing the implementation burden while making compliance more accessible. The scheme would allow practitioners to collect client invoices and receipts, calculate tax obligations, and file returns for modest fees.

Terkper’s proposal aligns with Ghana’s broader tax modernization efforts. By integrating private sector expertise into tax administration, the initiative aims to create a fairer, more efficient system that serves taxpayers better while generating meaningful employment for business graduates. The Presidential Advisor believes this collaborative approach could make tax compliance seamless and less intimidating for ordinary citizens and small business owners.

The GRA has not yet issued an official response to the proposal, though tax reform remains a priority in government economic planning.