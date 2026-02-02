Tension Grips Kpandai as Youth Demand Court Review

Tension has mounted in Kpandai in the Northern Region following a demonstration by National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth who are demanding a review of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned a High Court decision annulling the 2024 parliamentary election results.

The protesters, clad in party colours and holding placards, marched through principal streets of the town on Monday, February 2, chanting slogans and demanding what they described as justice and fairness in the electoral process. They chanted “No Nsala, no NDC in Kpandai” as they pressed their demand for decisive action from the party’s national leadership.

Speaking to Channel One TV during the protest, one demonstrator insisted the party had a responsibility to pursue all available legal options, warning that the youth would reconsider their support if nothing is done. The group maintained that their parliamentary candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, remains the legitimate choice of the people and should be recognised as such.

According to the demonstrators, the Supreme Court’s verdict has dashed their hopes of legal redress following the High Court’s earlier judgment. They argued that the initial ruling had given them confidence that their concerns about the election outcome were being addressed.

The protesters said the NDC must take a firm position as the governing party and reject the recent Supreme Court ruling unless it leads to a rerun of the parliamentary election in the constituency. They called on party leadership to apply for a review of the judgment once the full reasoning is made public on February 6, 2026.

The demonstrators also accused constituency executives of failing to properly represent the interests of party members and called for discipline to be enforced among local party officials. They urged party executives to act swiftly to prevent further unrest among the grassroots.

However, Kpandai NDC Constituency Secretary Nyong Robert Saparku distanced the party’s local leadership from the demonstration, clarifying that the protest was neither sanctioned nor organised by constituency executives. He emphasized that the party has a recognised leadership structure that must be respected at all times.

On January 26, the Supreme Court set aside the Tamale High Court’s decision that annulled the parliamentary election results in the Kpandai Constituency, thereby halting the Electoral Commission’s planned rerun. The ruling was delivered by a four to one majority, with Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang dissenting, while Justices Yonny Kulendi, Amadu Tanko, Samuel Asiedu and Henry Kwofie formed the majority.

The Court granted an application for certiorari filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament Matthew Nyindam, who challenged the High Court’s jurisdiction on grounds of a jurisdictional error.

At the centre of the case was the date on which the Electoral Commission gazetted the results of the 2024 parliamentary election in the Kpandai constituency. Nyindam argued that results were gazetted on December 24, 2024, and that any petition filed beyond the 21 day limit was invalid. The NDC maintained that the Electoral Commission issued two gazette notices, one on December 24, 2024 and another on January 6, 2025, and that the second gazette replaced the first.

In November 2025, the Tamale High Court had annulled the 2024 parliamentary election results for Kpandai and ordered a fresh poll within 30 days following a petition by Wakpal. The petition alleged inconsistencies in official election documents from 41 polling stations out of 152.

In the December 2024 parliamentary election, Nyindam secured 27,947 votes representing 53.47 percent, defeating Wakpal who obtained 24,213 votes representing 46.33 percent.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, NDC Majority Chief Whip Nelson Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor said the party was grieved by the outcome. He indicated the legal team may seek a review of the decision once the full ruling is available.

The protesters warned that continued inaction could weaken grassroots confidence in the party within the constituency. They emphasised their commitment to peace and constitutionalism while insisting that peace must not be confused with silence in the face of perceived injustice.

Political observers have cautioned that prolonged election litigation drains resources and morale. Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme, urged the NDC to abandon plans to seek a review, noting that such cases can drag over years with little benefit.

The full reasoning for the Supreme Court decision is expected to be released on February 6, 2026, after which the NDC will obtain a certified true copy and study it before taking further action.