Tension Brews in Agave Over Alleged Plot By ‘Hooligans’ To Organise Unlawful Public Event

Tensions have escalated within the Agave Traditional Area in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region following what many residents describe as a disturbing plot by a group of hooligans to organise an unlawful public event.

According to concerned youth groups, a provocative announcement was circulated on social media by individuals they describe as hoodlums, inviting people they referred to as “chiefs and queenmothers of Agave” to participate in a press conference on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the old Palace of Degenu at 9:00 a.m.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, reports emerged that leaders of the group had been captured in viral videos claiming that former President John Dramani Mahama was allegedly backing the organisation of the said press conference—a claim that has fuelled anger among the youth.

The residents insist the planned event is aimed at launching yet another verbal attack on the Woyome family, particularly the former Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Hon. Kwabla Mensah Woyome, and his elder brother, Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, whom the group continues to accuse of interfering in the ongoing Agave Paramount Chieftaincy dispute.

The Woyome family has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as fabricated, malicious, and false.

Accusations Against the Sogakope District Police Commander

The Sogakope District Police Commander, ASP Takpa, has also been accused by a section of the public of contributing to what they call an “unjust and abusive situation” linked to the chieftaincy tensions.

Key accusations include:

ASP Takpa and the South Tongu District Security Council (DISEC) allegedly aiding protestors to defy a court order and a ban on a previous demonstration.

Ignoring an indictment involving some protest leaders.

Delaying the release of a police extract concerning a cybercrime report lodged by the Woyome brothers.

Sources claim it took significant intervention by Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome to finally obtain the extract after what they described as deliberate frustration from the district commander.

Court Action Filed by the Woyome Family

The Woyome family has filed a suit—Suit No: E14/09/2026/CA/03/21—at the High Court on Thursday, December 4, 2025, against:

The Inspector General of Police,

The Sogakope District Police Commander,

The South Tongu DISEC, through DCE Vorletor Raphael Yao,

And several individuals including Moses Avorsu, Kwadzo Ayetor, and Amexoxo Agbitor, among others.

Following his receipt of the court documents, ASP Takpa reportedly invited the leaders of the protestors to a meeting, where sources allege he urged them to go ahead with the press conference to “amplify their voices” in an attempt to pressure President Mahama to stop the Ghana Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit from pursuing investigations against the group.

Youth groups in Agave are questioning why ASP Takpa allegedly defied a directive from the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in granting support or permission for the group’s earlier protest, and why the demonstrators claimed in their petition to former President Mahama that there would be “repercussions” on the police commander.

Security Concerns Ahead of Planned Event

Sources further allege that the Sogakope District Police Commander is playing a behind-the-scenes role in supporting the planned press conference. The development has heightened fears among residents, with many warning that allowing such an unauthorised gathering—especially at a volatile time—could lead to violence or bloodshed.

Local youth groups have therefore called on security authorities to intervene and prevent what they describe as a clear attempt to disrupt public peace in the Agave Traditional Area.