Tennessee Mom Delivers Record Breaking 13 Pound Baby Boy

A Tennessee mother who gave birth to one of the largest babies in years has opened up about the challenging delivery that broke hospital records and captivated millions online.

Shelby Martin, 30, from Dixon, Tennessee, welcomed her son Cassian on July 29, weighing 12 pounds and 14 ounces, one of the largest newborns ever delivered at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital. The delivery made Cassian the biggest baby born at the Nashville facility in more than three years.

Speaking about her pregnancy, Martin told media outlets that she sensed something was different this time around. She experienced pains she’d never felt during her previous pregnancies. Her physical therapist later explained that the baby was essentially popping her hip joint out of socket, leading Martin to joke that she didn’t think she’d survive the pregnancy.

Martin says she was disappointed when, at 36 weeks, she learned that her baby was already measuring 10 pounds and that she would need a cesarean section. The mother of four had dreamed of having a vaginal delivery with immediate skin to skin contact after birth, but doctors informed her that a C-section was much safer given the baby’s enormous size. There was a real risk the baby could get stuck during delivery, which changed everything for Martin’s birth plan.

Though she grieved the loss of her ideal birth experience, Martin trusted her care team completely. Looking back, she’s grateful for the decision. Everyone in the operating room collectively gasped when they pulled Cassian out, she recalled. They were absolutely shocked at his size.

The reaction wasn’t limited to the delivery room. Nurses and doctors from all over the hospital came by the NICU just to meet him, with Cassian quickly becoming a little celebrity during his stay.

After a 10-day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit during which Cassian’s pancreas was not producing enough insulin and he also required oxygen, he was healthy enough to be discharged home to his family. Though Martin did not have gestational diabetes, postpartum bloodwork revealed that her body had some insulin resistance, likely connected to Cassian’s glucose issues. That’s why he was so puffy, she explained. He couldn’t even open his eyes for three days.

Martin shared her experience on TikTok with characteristic humor, posting photos of her oversized baby bump alongside images of Cassian shortly after birth. Her viral post, which quipped about really knowing what having a big baby means, amassed more than 4.4 million likes and attracted over 50,000 comments from stunned viewers asking questions like how many years was he in there.

At 10 weeks, Cassian already weighs 16 pounds, placing him in the 97th percentile. Martin gushes that he’s the sweetest little boy, now home with his family and thriving.

Cassian was born on a poignant milestone, coming exactly one year after Martin and her partner, Joshua Thomas, learned of a miscarriage. His birthday also happens to be Martin’s, too. When TriStar Centennial Medical Center shared news of Cassian’s arrival on Facebook, they described it as a full circle triumph and a beautiful reminder of resilience and love.

Martin expressed deep gratitude to the medical team who helped her navigate her first C-section recovery and to the NICU staff who cared for Cassian when she couldn’t be by his side. She’s since become something of an internet sensation, with her candid sharing creating a supportive community around her unique motherhood journey.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, most full term babies born between 39 and 40 weeks gestation weigh between 6 and 9 pounds, making Cassian’s nearly 13 pound birth weight truly exceptional. His arrival represents both a medical marvel and a touching story of hope following loss, as Martin and Thomas welcomed their rainbow baby exactly one year after heartbreak.