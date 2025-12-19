Tennessee Governor Pardons Country Star Jelly Roll After Redemption Journey

Country music star Jelly Roll received a full pardon from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday, December 18, 2025, officially clearing his criminal record and marking a major milestone in the artist’s long public redemption journey. The Grammy nominated musician whose real name is Jason DeFord was among 33 Tennesseans pardoned by Lee in his annual Christmas season clemency decisions at the Governor’s Mansion in Oak Hill.

The pardon wiped away the singer’s past felony convictions stemming from a troubled youth marked by repeated run ins with the law. Jelly Roll was in and out of jail for nearly a decade starting at age 14, with convictions including aggravated robbery in 2002 and drug possession with intent to distribute while on probation. Among the most serious offenses was a robbery committed when he was 16 years old for which he was tried as an adult.

Governor Bill Lee praised the musician’s journey, describing it as an example of rehabilitation and hope. According to the Associated Press, Lee called Jelly Roll’s story remarkable, adding that it’s a redemptive powerful story which is what you look for and what you hope for. Lee said he had never met Jelly Roll until Thursday when the two hugged in front of a lit Christmas tree and fireplace decorated with holiday garlands.

The pardon followed a unanimous recommendation by the Tennessee Board of Parole which endorsed Jelly Roll for clemency in April. The singer told the parole board that a pardon would make it easier for him to travel and perform in other countries while taking his message of redemption through the power of music and faith around the world. He expressed wanting to be an inspiration for people who are now where he used to be, letting them know that change is truly possible.

Unlike recent high profile federal pardons that freed inmates from prison, Tennessee’s pardon process serves as a statement of forgiveness for someone who has already completed a sentence. Pardons offer a path to restoring certain civil rights such as the right to vote although there are some legal limitations and the governor can specify the terms. Lee’s office said no one was pardoned Thursday who had a homicide or sex related conviction or for any crime committed as an adult against a minor.

Jelly Roll broke into country music with the 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel and crossover songs including Need a Favor and I Am Not Okay. He has won multiple CMT Awards, a CMA Award and picked up seven career Grammy nominations. Much of his music deals with overcoming adversity like the song Winning Streak about someone’s first day sober. The artist has never shied away from discussing his past, often using his life story to inspire others struggling with crime and incarceration.

The musician previously testified before the United States Senate about the dangers of fentanyl, describing his drug dealing younger self as the uneducated man in the kitchen playing chemist with drugs he knew absolutely nothing about. He told lawmakers that he was a part of the problem and now stands as a man wanting to be a part of the solution. Jelly Roll has used his platform to advocate for mental health services and provide a music studio for those in juvenile detention in Nashville.

Prominent Nashville attorney David Raybin represented Jelly Roll in the pardon case. State officials said the request underwent the same months long thorough review as those of other applicants. The decision has been widely welcomed by fans and supporters who see the move as recognition of the artist’s commitment to personal growth, accountability and positive impact beyond music through faith based and community work.