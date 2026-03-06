Ten-Year-Old King Moore Turns Global Stardom Into Humanitarian Mission

By the time most children have settled into primary school routines, King Moore had already performed on America’s Got Talent, addressed the White House on gun violence prevention, serenaded Ciara at the BET Awards, and released a debut album. Now the Dallas-born 10-year-old is channelling that platform into something he says matters more than personal fame: getting children across the world to work together.

Through his nonprofit organisation, Kicks 2 Grow Foundation, Moore has launched the Brand New World Campaign, a global youth initiative connecting children from more than ten countries through music, cultural exchange and community service, delivering shoes, clothing, food and essential supplies to communities in need.

The campaign is built around Moore’s song “Brand New” and operates on a simple premise: that children, given the right tools and connections, are capable of driving meaningful change before they finish growing up. “Kids make up 50 percent of the population, but we are 100 percent of the future,” Moore said. “My goal is to inspire the next generation and show them that anything is possible when you believe in yourself and put in the work.”

The campaign has already drawn participation from children across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America, with plans to document the journey and explore opportunities for a feature film highlighting its cultural and humanitarian reach.

Moore’s global reach extends beyond the campaign itself. In January 2026, he signed Ethiopian singer-songwriter Christina Elias to his label King Moore World, following a cultural collaboration event in Moscow where youth from 16 countries gathered to celebrate music and unity. The partnership produced a joint single titled “Brand New Ethiopia,” described as a blend of contemporary rhythms with culturally rooted Ethiopian vocals.

Moore has toured nationally as part of Kenan Thompson’s Young Stars 360 Experience and That Girl Lay Lay’s “Growing Pains Tour,” made his feature film debut in the 2024 dark comedy Cora Bora, and appeared in national advertising campaigns for AT&T and Toyota. His debut album, History Made, was released in autumn 2025, and a book is scheduled for later this year.

Moore has built a social media following exceeding two million across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, a reach that his parents, who manage his official accounts, have kept deliberately focused on positive youth messaging.

“With every beat, every song and every performance, he is not just chasing his dreams. He is sharing them with the world,” his mother Ivette Moore said.