Village County Company Limited (VCCL) identifies ten financial institutions across West Africa with potential to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for competitive advantage in 2026. The Kumasi based AI and agribusiness innovation firm released an analysis highlighting banks from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Togo and Cape Verde positioned to champion new paradigm for regional innovation.

Moniepoint Nigeria leads the rankings after launching M, described as Nigeria’s first artificial intelligence powered chatbot dedicated to simplifying insights into the informal economy. The fintech company unveiled the tool in October 2025 alongside its second Informal Economy Report at an event in Abuja attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima represented by Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. The chatbot uses Large Language Model (LLM) technology to provide conversational responses to complex queries about small businesses and informal trade data.

Moniepoint serves over 10 million active businesses and individuals, processing more than one billion transactions monthly and facilitating payments exceeding 22 billion United States dollars (USD). The company recently closed its Series C funding extension round raising an additional 90 million USD in equity led by Development Partners International (DPI), bringing total Series C proceeds to over 200 million USD. The Central Bank of Nigeria named Moniepoint Financially Inclusive Fintech of the Year while BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards recognized the firm as Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Microfinance Bank of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

Fido Ghana ranks second with prospects to identify growth sectors where finance would spur job creation amid interest from the government. The microfinance institution brings innovative financial solutions including small business loans, savings and personalized insurance to individuals and small businesses across Africa. Trust Bank Gambia takes the top position with potential to become an AI bank offering digital services across Africa with automation to drive productivity for customers and their businesses.

Trust Bank Gambia Limited was incorporated on July 3, 1997 to take over the business of Meridien Biao Bank Gambia and began operations on October 1 the same year. The institution was listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in November 2002, marking the first cross border listing in the sub region. The bank ranks as the 24th most valuable stock on the GSE with market capitalization of approximately 182 million Ghana cedis representing about 0.13 percent of the exchange equity market. Major shareholders include Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation of Gambia and DataBank of Ghana.

International Investment Bank of Cape Verde places fourth with AI prospects including new tourism banking products and services for international investments to support clean energy farms that may power data centers. The bank has focused on enabling trade, supporting SMEs and expanding access to financial services across key sectors over the past year. Compagnie Bancaire de l’Afrique Occidentale (CBAO) Senegal ranks fifth with the bank centering digital for strategy, financial control, finance, operations and transformation.

Coris Bank International Burkina Faso holds sixth position with footprint across Francophone West Africa as the institution explores new possibilities in digital banking. AI prospects include working on cross border solutions to boost intra Africa trade even as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) might benefit as well. Banque Internationale pour le Commerce et l’Industrie de la Côte d’Ivoire (BICICI) places seventh after transitioning to full Ivoirien ownership from BNP Paribas group.

BICICI uses a reporting tool with Data Visualization solution BanksAnalytics to analyze profitability of clients among other metrics. AI prospect includes partnership and collaboration with BNP Paribas to tap European paradigm in AI especially after the France Global AI summit of February 2025. Fidelity Bank Ghana ranks eighth with AI as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) philosophy that positions AI not as a distant tool but as a leadership companion embedded in everyday operations.

Carbon Microfinance Bank Nigeria holds ninth position as a financial services provider of instant loans, Buy Now Pay Later and savings products. AI prospects include becoming a full stack AI Fintech team with products and services that can be operated in new international branches within direct financial services and adjacent ones. SUNU Bank Togo completes the rankings at tenth position with Togo as location where SUNU Group had their first banking venture.

The group recently introduced a new chairman on November 19, 2025 in Lomé and seeks to expand to Côte d’Ivoire in coming months. AI prospect includes AI for language translation services to expand their marketplace across linguistic boundaries. VCCL states the rest of December can be used to explore directions by any serious company while the new year can bear acceleration to champion artificial intelligence for Africa.

Babatunde Olofin, Managing Director of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, emphasized that the informal economy is not the shadow of national progress but its pulse. The 2025 Informal Economy Report shows 79 percent of informal businesses faced increased costs of operation over the past year while 65 percent reported higher revenue but only 47 percent experienced increase in profits. Approximately 74 percent of informal businesses save with digital wallets or cooperatives while 55 percent extend informal credit to customers based on trust.

VCCL operates as an AI and agribusiness innovation outfit based in Kumasi, Ghana with vision to champion new paradigm for West Africa’s AI innovation in the new year. The company aims to become the center of gravity for architecture on directions of advantage towards winning the future for partners and for West Africa. The analysis comes as financial institutions across the region explore artificial intelligence applications for customer service, risk management, fraud detection and personalized banking experiences.