TEN Partners Plan FPSO Purchase to Reduce Operating Costs

Partners operating Ghana’s Tweneboa, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) oil fields have agreed to purchase the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel when its current lease expires in 2027. The transaction is expected to significantly reduce operating costs by eliminating annual lease payments and give the partnership greater control over the asset’s long term deployment.

Kosmos Energy announced Monday that final sale and purchase terms have been agreed, with the formal agreement expected to be executed in early 2026. As ownership transitions to the partnership, TEN operating costs should significantly reduce and positively impact the company’s financial leverage in 2026, Kosmos stated in its operational update. The company holds approximately 20.38% of the TEN project.

Tullow Oil operates TEN with a 54.84% interest, while Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) owns 20.95% and South Africa’s PetroSA holds 3.82%. The partners began producing from the fields in August 2016 using the FPSO Professor John Evans Atta Mills, which has capacity to process 80,000 barrels of oil per day and store 1 million barrels.

Offshore oil operators typically lease FPSOs rather than purchasing them outright to avoid massive upfront capital expenditures. However, after years of lease payments, purchasing the vessel can prove more economical for mature fields with established production profiles. The TEN partnership’s decision signals confidence that the fields will continue producing profitably for at least another decade beyond 2027.

Production from TEN has declined from initial rates above 40,000 barrels per day (bopd) in 2017 to current levels around 13,000 to 14,000 bopd according to Tullow’s recent guidance. Natural reservoir decline, combined with limited infill drilling in recent years, contributed to the output reduction. The partnership approved additional development wells in 2025 aimed at stabilizing production.

The FPSO purchase aligns with the license extension to 2040 that partners received government approval for in late December 2025. The agreements covering both TEN and the adjacent Jubilee Field have been submitted to parliament for ratification. Under revised terms, GNPC will increase its stake by an additional 10% starting July 2036, with joint venture partners’ shares reduced proportionally.

Kosmos expects the FPSO acquisition to improve its financial metrics starting in 2026. The company has been managing significant debt obligations, including $100 million drawn on January 2 from its Gulf of America term facility and redemption of remaining 2026 unsecured notes scheduled for January 13. Reserve based lending banks have agreed to a waiver allowing a subsidiary to issue new secured financing as Kosmos prepares to refinance 2027 debt maturities.

For Tullow Oil, which operates both TEN and holds nearly 39% of the adjacent Jubilee Field, the FPSO purchase supports its strategy to maximize value from producing assets in Ghana. The company has committed to drilling campaigns at both fields following the license extensions. Tullow’s share of the FPSO acquisition cost has not been disclosed, though the purchase will be funded from the partnership’s cash flow.

GNPC’s participation in the FPSO acquisition gives Ghana’s national oil company greater control over a key production asset. The corporation has steadily increased its involvement in upstream operations, including recent approval to operate the Sankofa gas project. Owning production infrastructure rather than leasing it potentially improves economics for the state’s revenue share from the fields.

Industry analysts note that FPSO purchases make financial sense when fields have sufficient remaining reserves to justify continued investment. TEN’s proven and probable reserves stood at approximately 100 million barrels as of year end 2024 according to partner estimates. With current production around 14,000 bopd, the fields have roughly 20 years of potential production life at present rates, though output will likely continue declining without aggressive infill drilling.

The Professor John Evans Atta Mills FPSO was built in 1998 and converted for TEN operations before the field’s 2016 startup. At nearly 30 years old when the partnership takes ownership in 2027, the vessel will require ongoing maintenance and potentially significant upgrades to continue operating efficiently through 2040. Partners presumably factored these costs into their purchase calculations versus continued leasing.

Ghana’s upstream oil sector has struggled to attract major new field developments despite license extensions and improved fiscal terms. The TEN and Jubilee investments focus on extracting maximum value from existing discoveries rather than exploring for new reserves. This approach provides more certain returns but limits Ghana’s ability to significantly grow total oil production above current levels near 160,000 to 170,000 bopd.

The FPSO purchase follows similar moves by other operators globally who have opted to buy vessels at lease end rather than negotiate extensions or seek new leases. In Ghana’s case, the decision also reflects limited alternatives given the specialized nature of the TEN FPSO’s design for the specific field configuration. Relocating the vessel and installing a replacement would prove far more expensive than purchasing the existing asset.

Whether the transaction delivers anticipated cost savings depends partly on oil prices through the remainder of the fields’ productive life. At current Brent crude prices near $76 per barrel, TEN generates moderate cash flow but faces pressure from operating expenses and capital requirements. Eliminating lease payments improves economics but does not fundamentally transform the fields’ mature production profile.

The formal sale and purchase agreement will establish the exact purchase price, payment terms, and timing for ownership transfer. Partners have not disclosed financial details pending final documentation. The transaction requires approval from the FPSO’s current owners and potentially regulatory clearance from Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, though such approvals are typically routine for established operators.