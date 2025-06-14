Ten Lawra SHS Students Drown in Dikpe River Tragedy

Three students survived while seven others drowned when a boat carrying Lawra Senior High School students capsized in the Dikpe River on Saturday morning, June 14, 2025.

Eyewitnesses reported that ten students were attempting to cross the river when the accident occurred, with rescue teams recovering three bodies shortly after the incident.

Local divers and emergency responders continue searching for four missing students believed to have drowned. “This is devastating… only three of them survived. We’ve found three dead so far, and the search team is still looking for the remaining four,” an eyewitness stated in a social media post.

While authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident, the tragedy has raised urgent questions about student safety and transportation infrastructure in riverine communities. The incident echoes previous boat accidents in northern Ghana, where inadequate safety measures and poor vessel conditions have led to similar fatalities.