Ten Injured as Shooting Disrupts Friday Prayers at Ho Central Mosque

At least ten people sustained gunshot wounds when masked assailants stormed the Ho Central Mosque in the Volta Region on Friday, December 26, disrupting worship services and reigniting tensions over a prolonged leadership dispute within Ghana’s Muslim community.

The violence occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. as worshippers gathered for Friday Jumu’ah prayers, according to multiple eyewitness accounts. Police responded swiftly, arresting 10 suspects who are currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Additional suspects fled the scene in a pickup vehicle and remain at large.

Dr. Edward Agyekum, Head of the Accident and Emergency Unit at Ho Teaching Hospital, confirmed receiving ten victims for treatment. Most injuries involved pellet gunshot wounds to the legs and thighs, though one patient required closer medical observation after pellets passed through the thigh and lodged in the lower abdomen.

The Volta Regional Police Command has identified the injured victims as Yusuf Hamani, 30; Ibrahim Awudu, 25; Abdul Osaka, 28; Ibrahim Asadoe, 22; Lukman Maman, 29; Alhassan Shaba, 22; Yakubo Ibrahim, 24; Seidu Raffle, 24; and Kassim Basbiru, 23. All remain hospitalized and are responding to treatment.

Chief Inspector Francis Gomado, Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told reporters the attack appears connected to a dispute that has persisted for more than a decade between two factions led by Alhaji Alfa Anas and a newly installed Imam over who is the legitimate regional chief Imam. The confrontation reportedly erupted when supporters of one faction clashed with armed men allegedly providing security for the newly installed religious leader.

Mohammed Kidzah, a youth leader at the mosque, called for urgent intervention to prevent further violence. He described how attackers targeted the regional chief imam, firing shots as the religious leader fled into a nearby house. During the chaos, the imam’s son was shot in the leg.

Military personnel from the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho have been deployed alongside police to the Zongo community to maintain order and prevent escalation. The Deputy Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Samuel Okunor, has met with leaders of both rival factions and cautioned them against further violence.

Police checkpoints throughout the region have been placed on alert to watch for suspicious vehicles and occupants as authorities continue their manhunt for the remaining suspects. Investigators are examining the broader circumstances surrounding the shooting, including attempts by one faction to change locks on the mosque building.

Community members have appealed to the government and national Muslim leadership to intervene before the dispute escalates into further bloodshed. The incident has left residents fearful about potential future confrontations stemming from the unresolved leadership crisis.

Authorities maintain that calm has been restored to the area, with heavy security presence continuing around the mosque and surrounding neighborhoods. Investigations remain ongoing.