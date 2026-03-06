Ten Held in London Over Suspected Iranian Spy Plot Targeting Jews

London police announced Friday that four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by conducting surveillance on the city’s Jewish community. The pre-dawn operation marks one of the most significant counterterrorism arrests in Britain linked to Iranian intelligence activity in recent years.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service. The men, aged 22, 40, 52 and 55, were arrested at addresses in and around north London shortly after 1 a.m.

Searches are ongoing at the addresses where the suspects were arrested by counter-terrorism officers, as well as additional properties in Wembley and Barnet. Six other men were also arrested in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been taken into custody. All ten men remain in custody.

The four primary suspects were detained under the National Security Act 2023 during what authorities described as a pre-planned operation. The investigation concerns suspected surveillance of locations and individuals connected to the Jewish community in the London area.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, confirmed the scope of the operation. “Today’s arrests are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it,” she said, urging the Jewish community to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

Iran-related spying in the United Kingdom is an increasing concern for British authorities. The head of Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence service, Ken McCallum, said in October that more than 20 “potentially lethal Iran-backed plots” had been disrupted in the previous 12 months, alleging that Iran is increasingly using surveillance, sabotage, arson and physical violence on British soil. Most of the disrupted plots have targeted opposition Farsi-language media or the Jewish community.

The arrests come amid heightened warnings from the Israeli National Security Council regarding threats to Israelis and Jewish communities abroad, highlighting increased hostile activity linked to Iranian security agencies.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.