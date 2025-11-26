Tems Reveals She Would Have Taught Mathematics Without Music

Nigerian music star Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems, disclosed Tuesday that she would likely have pursued a career in accounting or mathematics education if her music journey had not succeeded.

During an interactive question and answer session with fans on X, formerly Twitter, a follower asked what alternative career path the Grammy winner might have chosen. Tems responded simply that she might have become an accountant or a mathematics teacher, revealing an affinity for numbers that fans rarely see.

The revelation offers insight into the academic interests that existed alongside her artistic ambitions before fame arrived. Numbers came naturally to her and she genuinely enjoyed academics, especially mathematics, according to the singer’s comments during the exchange.

Before committing fully to music, Tems worked as a digital marketer but resigned from that position in January 2018 to focus entirely on her craft. She released her debut single “Mr Rebel” in July 2018, a track that introduced her distinctive sound to Nigerian audiences and gained early traction domestically.

Her international breakthrough arrived in 2020 when she featured on Wizkid’s hit single “Essence.” The song achieved massive global success, particularly after a remix featuring Justin Bieber propelled it to new heights. The track peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first Nigerian song to reach the chart’s top 10.

The success of “Essence” established Tems as one of Africa’s most influential global music exports. She has since collaborated with major international artists including Drake, Future, and Beyoncé. Her feature on Future’s “Wait for U” earned her a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2023.

Tems won her first Grammy Award at the 65th annual ceremony, becoming the first Nigerian female artist to win in that category. She received additional recognition at the 2024 Grammys, where she earned nominations for Best African Music Performance for her song “Me & U” and Best Global Music Album for her debut album “Born in the Wild.”

The singer’s journey from digital marketing to global stardom reflects determination and risk taking that characterize many successful artists. Walking away from stable employment to pursue uncertain creative aspirations requires both confidence and courage, particularly in contexts where artistic careers face skepticism.

Her academic inclination toward mathematics suggests analytical thinking that may inform her approach to music production and career management. Many successful musicians demonstrate strong mathematical reasoning, as music theory involves patterns, ratios and structures that share foundations with mathematical concepts.

The alternative career paths Tems mentioned, accounting and teaching, both require precision, patience and ability to explain complex concepts clearly. These skills translate well to songwriting and performance, where artists must communicate emotions and stories effectively to diverse audiences.

Teaching mathematics would have placed Tems in classrooms shaping young minds, potentially impacting students’ academic trajectories and career choices. Accounting would have situated her in corporate or financial environments, analyzing data and ensuring organizational fiscal health. Either path would have provided stable income and professional growth opportunities.

Instead, her music has reached millions globally, earning critical acclaim and commercial success while representing Nigerian and African culture on international stages. Her distinctive vocal style blends elements of R&B, soul and Afrobeats, creating sounds that resonate across cultural boundaries.

Tems has spoken previously about challenges she faced pursuing music, including periods of financial difficulty and industry skepticism. Her persistence through obstacles demonstrates commitment that might have served her equally well in academic or financial professions.

The candid exchange on X reflects growing trends of celebrity accessibility through social media platforms. Direct fan interactions allow artists to share personal insights beyond carefully curated public images, building connections with audiences who follow their careers.

Tems continues building on her success with new music releases and international performances. She remains focused on expanding her artistic range while maintaining authenticity that initially attracted fans. Her willingness to discuss alternative career paths demonstrates groundedness despite achieving significant fame.

The conversation also highlights realities facing creative professionals, where success often requires abandoning security for uncertain outcomes. Many talented artists never achieve commercial breakthrough, making career backup plans practical considerations rather than lack of confidence.

For fans, learning about Tems’ mathematical interests adds dimension to their understanding of the artist beyond her public persona. It humanizes celebrities by revealing interests and capabilities outside their primary crafts, making them more relatable to audiences.

The singer’s trajectory from digital marketing through early musical releases to Grammy recognition demonstrates how persistence and talent can create opportunities even when pathways appear unclear. Her story may inspire others considering creative careers while weighing practical concerns about financial stability.

As one of Nigeria’s most successful contemporary artists, Tems represents a generation of African musicians achieving unprecedented global recognition. Her international collaborations and awards demonstrate shifting dynamics in the music industry, where African artists increasingly command mainstream attention.

The alternative careers she mentioned would have kept her contributions more localized, affecting individuals directly through teaching or serving organizational needs through accounting. Instead, her music reaches global audiences, influencing popular culture while carrying Nigerian and African stories to international listeners.