Tems Headlines FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show 

Nigerian artist Tems will perform alongside Doja Cat and J Balvin during the first-ever halftime show at the FIFA Club World Cup Final on July 13.

The groundbreaking performance at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium signifies FIFA’s push to redefine the fan experience for its newly expanded 32-team tournament.

Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and produced with Global Citizen, the show aims to raise $100 million for the FIFA Global Education Fund, supporting worldwide access to education.

Tems’ inclusion marks significant recognition for Afrobeats and African representation on global sporting stages. “We are going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment, to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund,” Tems stated, expressing her anticipation for the event. The performance is positioned as a cultural celebration aligning football and music.

FIFA’s initiative transforms the Club World Cup final, running from June 14 to July 13, potentially setting a new standard akin to the Super Bowl’s spectacle for global football. The collaboration underscores sport’s capacity to drive both entertainment and humanitarian impact on a worldwide scale.