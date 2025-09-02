Temple Of Rabbi To Become Tourist Attraction Site

The Temple of Rabbi (3rd Temple), following the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem and the Kaaba in Mecca, is said to become one of the greatest tourist attraction sites in the world, according to the leader of Asomdwee Ntontom Som (Religion of Peace and Adoration), Onyame Somafo Yawoh.

Located in Ekumfi Otuam, Central Region, Ghana, the Third Temple, a replica of the Temple of Solomon and the Kaaba in Mecca, has already begun attracting worshippers from all over the African Continent during its quarterly Annual Healing Conference.

According to its leader Onyame Somafo Yawoh, plans are underway to offer half of all proceeds that will be accrued from the changes from people who will visit the Temple to the national coffers for national development.

He disclosed this at the end of the weeklong third-quarter Healing Conference over the week.

He has therefore appealed to the government to help in the construction of more accommodation edifices to house tourists who will visit the Temple, as well as an expansion of the conference hall.

With a membership strength of over twenty-eight thousand, the conference was attended by over two thousand of its members from across the country.