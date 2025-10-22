“Temper Justice with Love”: Apostle Amoako Attah Preaches Tolerance and Understanding

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has called on Christians and the general public to show compassion rather than judgment toward people facing moral or social challenges.

Speaking on Angel FM today, Apostle Amoako Attah cautioned against the growing tendency of people to condemn others without understanding their struggles, reminding listeners that Jesus himself never condemned the woman caught in adultery.

“Jesus never condemned the woman; he never said you are a side chick, he never said you are going to hell,” the Apostle stated. “Many people are already going through hell, so don’t push them back to hell. Temper justice with kindness and love.”

He explained that many individuals end up in difficult situations due to circumstances beyond their control, and as such, society should focus on restoration rather than rejection.

“You do not know the reason why they are there or the situation that put them there,” he said. “We talk too much. We rush to judge, we rush to paint people black, we rush to crucify others.”

Apostle Amoako Attah urged believers to take this period, which he described as “a month God set aside for peace,” to promote unity, forgiveness, and understanding.

“It’s about time we learn to bring people together,” he stressed. “Jesus met this woman not to condemn her, but to save her. That should be our attitude — to draw people closer, not drive them away.”

The Apostle’s message, delivered with passion and empathy, resonated deeply with many listeners who called into the programme to express agreement, describing it as a timely reminder of the true essence of Christian love and compassion.