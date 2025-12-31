Tema Port Denies Strike Claims Amid Labour Disagreement

Management of the Port of Tema has rejected assertions of ongoing strike action and prolonged labour unrest, stating operations remain normal and uninterrupted despite concerns raised by food and beverage importers about delays affecting cargo clearance.

The port authorities issued a statement on December 31, 2025, responding to claims by the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) that labour tensions and operational disruptions were threatening supply chains for essential commodities including rice and sugar.

According to port management, the characterization of events at the facility does not accurately reflect the current operational situation at Ghana’s busiest commercial port, which handles approximately 80 percent of the country’s seaborne trade.

Competing Narratives Emerge

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana released a statement on December 29 warning that significant delays in offloading and clearing bulk and bagged goods were adversely affecting supply chains and increasing operational costs for businesses across the food sector.

FABAG attributed the delays to a shortage of unskilled labour needed to offload goods from vessels. The association stated that dock workers had been on strike for some time following disagreements with port management over compensation rates.

According to FABAG, temporary labour engaged by port management could offload only about 200 metric tonnes per day, compared to the usual operational level of a minimum 2,000 metric tonnes daily. This reduced capacity has allegedly caused prolonged delays in clearing goods, resulting in high demurrage charges for importers.

The association warned that some members were facing increased operational costs that could have downstream effects on prices and availability of food and beverage products, especially rice and sugar, in the market.

Port Management Response

In its December 31 statement, Tema Port management acknowledged that approximately one month earlier, there was a brief misunderstanding involving a section of dock workers over the introduction of a 24 hour shift system.

Under the new arrangement, dock laborers work structured eight hour shifts on a rotational basis, enabling three workers to share a single job over a 24 hour period. Management stated this system provides improved remuneration, ensures two rest days per week, and promotes occupational health, work life balance, and continuous port operations aligned with international best practices.

According to port authorities, the disagreement arose when some workers chose to work all three shifts themselves rather than participate in the rotational structure designed to distribute employment opportunities more equitably among dock workers.

Management emphasized that the situation did not constitute a strike and did not lead to any shutdown or disruption of port activities. Through engagement and dialogue, the matter was resolved amicably within a short period, and operations have continued without interruption, the statement asserted.

Operational Capacity Questions

The contrasting accounts raise questions about current operational capacity at Tema Port and whether cargo handling efficiency has been affected by the labour disagreement, regardless of whether the situation constitutes a formal strike action.

FABAG’s concern about dramatically reduced offloading capacity from 2,000 metric tonnes to 200 metric tonnes daily represents a 90 percent decline that would have substantial implications for importers, particularly those handling perishable goods or time sensitive shipments.

The association warned that prolonged clearance times were already generating rising demurrage charges, which are fees assessed when cargo remains at port facilities beyond agreed timeframes. These charges accumulate daily and can significantly increase the total cost of imports.

FABAG also expressed concern that if delays persist, some importers may be forced to divert goods to the Port of Lomé in Togo. Such diversions could encourage attempts to smuggle goods back into Ghana, potentially leading to massive losses in government revenue and undermining trade regulations, according to the association.

24 Hour Port Operations Context

The labour disagreement occurs as Ghana implements its 24 Hour Economy policy, a flagship initiative of President John Dramani Mahama’s administration aimed at enhancing productivity and competitiveness through round the clock operations across key economic sectors.

The Port of Tema represents a critical implementation site for this policy, given its central role in Ghana’s import and export logistics. Effective 24 hour operations require adequate staffing across all shifts to maintain consistent cargo handling throughput.

The eight hour rotational shift system described by port management appears aligned with 24 hour operational objectives by ensuring continuous labour availability without excessive overtime or worker fatigue. However, implementation challenges may arise if workers accustomed to longer shifts that generate higher individual earnings resist transitioning to structured rotational arrangements.

Trade unions and labour organizations often negotiate shift structures carefully to balance employer productivity needs against worker income expectations and employment security concerns. Disagreements can emerge when new systems alter established earning patterns or reduce total hours available to individual workers.

Economic Stakes and Supply Chain Impact

Ghana’s food security and price stability depend heavily on reliable port operations, particularly for staple imports like rice and sugar that supplement domestic production. Any significant disruption to cargo clearance can ripple through supply chains, affecting wholesalers, retailers, and ultimately consumer prices.

The December period traditionally sees heightened import activity as businesses stock inventories for the festive season and anticipate early year demand. Delays during this peak period compound operational challenges and financial pressures for importers already managing elevated costs from global shipping rates and insurance.

FABAG called on the Director General of Tema Port, port management, relevant authorities, and labour representatives to urgently engage in dialogue to resolve the dispute. The association emphasized that a swift and sustainable resolution is necessary to restore efficient port operations, reduce unnecessary financial burdens, and ensure smooth flow of food and beverage supplies to the Ghanaian market.

Regional Competitiveness Considerations

The potential diversion of cargo to neighbouring ports represents a strategic concern for Ghana’s trade competitiveness. The Port of Lomé in Togo has invested substantially in infrastructure modernization and positions itself as a regional transshipment hub competing directly with Tema for West African cargo.

If Ghanaian importers develop operational relationships with Lomé due to perceived reliability advantages, reversing those preferences may prove difficult even after domestic issues are resolved. Port selection decisions involve multiple factors including efficiency, cost, reliability, and service quality, with reputation playing a significant role in shipper preferences.

Ghana’s position as a gateway for landlocked Sahelian countries including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger depends partly on competitive port operations at Tema. Regional transit cargo generates substantial economic value through port fees, logistics services, and commercial activities supporting the trade corridor.

Transparency and Communication Challenges

The disconnect between FABAG’s characterization of strike action and port management’s description of a resolved misunderstanding highlights communication challenges affecting stakeholder confidence.

Port management urged stakeholders to seek clarification from official sources before making public pronouncements that could unnecessarily alarm port users, investors, and the wider business community. The statement emphasized that the Port of Tema remains open, fully operational, and ready to serve Ghana’s trade and industrial needs.

However, importers experiencing tangible delays and accumulating demurrage charges may perceive management assurances as disconnected from operational realities on the ground. Reconciling these perspectives requires transparent dialogue involving all affected parties, including shipping lines, clearing agents, freight forwarders, and customs officials.

Forward Looking Considerations

As Ghana advances its 24 Hour Economy agenda, resolving labour relations issues at critical infrastructure facilities like Tema Port becomes essential to policy credibility and implementation success. Effective stakeholder engagement, transparent communication, and equitable resolution mechanisms will determine whether operational innovations achieve intended productivity gains.

Port management reaffirmed commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and world class port services while supporting key national development initiatives. Whether current labour arrangements achieve these objectives while addressing worker concerns will shape Tema Port’s competitiveness and Ghana’s broader trade facilitation environment.

The situation underscores tensions inherent in balancing productivity enhancement, labour welfare, and operational continuity at major infrastructure facilities. Successful navigation of these tensions requires sustained dialogue, mutual understanding of stakeholder interests, and institutional mechanisms for addressing grievances constructively.

For Ghana’s food and beverage sector, clarity regarding port operational capacity and cargo handling timelines remains critical to business planning, inventory management, and market supply stability. FABAG’s call for urgent dialogue reflects the sector’s dependence on predictable, efficient port services to support competitive operations and consumer welfare.