Tema Police Sensitise Churches On Christmas Security

Source: Augustin Mawutor Egbenya

The Ghana Police Service, Tema District Command, has launched a spirited campaign in churches across the district to raise awareness about security ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Led by Chief Superintendent Isaac Kojo Forson, alongside Assistant Superintendent Samuel Tamakloe, Chief Inspector Osei Wreko Ampem, Inspector Sabina Dabake, and civil society leader Robert Amiteye, the team visited St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Community 8 to engage worshippers on how to stay safe during the season.

Chief Superintendent Forson reminded residents that vigilance is key, urging them to avoid exposing valuables, refrain from using phones while walking, and be cautious of suspicious motorcyclists. He stressed the importance of reporting unusual behavior, especially in individuals who move about only at night, and encouraged households to consider installing CCTV cameras or keeping guard dogs if possible. His message was clear: “See something, say something.”

Mr. Amiteye added that crime rates often spike during Christmas, with some people coming into town solely to commit offenses. He explained that the sensitisation drive is aimed at churches, community leaders, and institutions to ensure collective preparedness.

Residents were cautioned against resisting attackers, as criminals often use knives or snatch bags, and advised to shout for help instead. They were also warned to be wary of strangers pretending to be lost or asking to use their phones, as such tricks are common ways to steal.

The campaign closed with a heartfelt wish from Chief Superintendent Forson for a safe and peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year, with the assurance that the exercise will continue in other churches and communities in the days ahead.