Tema Newtown Welcomes New Year with ‘Rep Your Jersey’ Walk as VCTF CEO Assures Youth of Jobs and Skills Support

Residents of Tema Newtown ushered in the New Year with the ninth edition of the annual “Rep Your Jersey” Walk, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF), Michael Nii Abbey, Esq., assured the youth of their inclusion in key government empowerment programmes aimed at skills development and job creation.

The walk, which attracted an unprecedented number of young people from Tema Newtown and surrounding communities, saw participants clad in jerseys of their favourite local and international football clubs as they marched through major streets of the township in a show of unity and youthful enthusiasm.

Speaking at the event, Mr Abbey, a native of Tema Newtown, reaffirmed his commitment to youth development in the area, noting that young people in the community would not be left out of major government interventions. He mentioned programmes such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, Adwumawura, and the Feed Ghana Programme, all designed to equip the youth with employable skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

He commended the organisers for sustaining what he described as a highly impactful, youth-driven initiative that continues to promote unity, discipline, and talent development among the youth.

The event also attracted a number of dignitaries, including state officials, traditional leaders, and past and present professional footballers, underscoring its growing relevance within the community.

Beyond the celebratory aspect, organisers say the walk serves as a platform for reflection and recommitment to New Year resolutions. The Assemblyman for Oklor Kofi Electoral Area, Sumaila Agaby Adjetey, who is part of the organising team, highlighted the social significance of the initiative, stressing its role in fostering peace, togetherness, and positive youth engagement in Tema Newtown.

Meanwhile, a youth leader and member of the organising body, Mohammed Elias Pele, expressed concern over the rising incidence of drug abuse among young people in the community. He disclosed that a community-led sensitisation campaign is currently underway to educate the youth on the dangers of substance abuse and encourage healthier and more productive lifestyles.

The annual Rep Your Jersey Walk has, over the years, evolved into a major youth-centred event in Tema Newtown, combining sports, social advocacy, and community development as residents begin the year with renewed hope and purpose.