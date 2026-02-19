Tema; Kanewu Residents Applaud Police Inspector Dorcas Ofosua As Notorious Thief Jailed For Eight Months

Residents of Kanewu, a suburb of Adjei-Kojo in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, have commended the dedication and professionalism of Inspector Dorcas Ofosua following the conviction and sentencing of a suspected serial thief who had long troubled the community.

The suspect, Kelvin Owiredu, was on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, arraigned before an Ashaiman District Court and sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment after being found culpable in connection with theft-related offences.

Owiredu’s arrest followed an incident in the early hours of Friday, February 13, 2026, when he allegedly attempted to steal a mobile phone at a hotel in Kanewu at about 1:41 a.m. Residents say he had been on a prolonged stealing spree in the area, targeting vulnerable households and facilities, including the same hotel he reportedly targeted on several occasions.

Due to growing concerns about his activities, Inspector Ofosua is reported to have gone undercover, a move that proved instrumental in his arrest and eventual prosecution.

Community members have praised the inspector for her consistent efforts in maintaining law and order. She is also credited with a similar undercover operation in 2021 that led to the arrest of three suspects linked to the theft of a Nissan Almera saloon car (registration GT-2427-15).

Mr. Simon, a real estate developer in Kanewu, spoke highly of Inspector Ofosua, describing her as a top-notch police officer whose professionalism and swift response to emergencies and crime-related incidents have been remarkable.

Similarly, Mr. Richard Kabutey Tawiah, a 59-year-old resident of Kanewu and CEO of Yes Energy, described Inspector Dorcas Ofosua as a “God-sent” officer to the community. He recounted the professional role she played after his parcel of land at Tema Community 23 was allegedly encroached upon by suspected landguards.

According to him, the property, located near a Shell filling station, was encroached on September 26, 2025, by individuals he claims were acting on behalf of Prophet Stephen Kwadwo Amankwah, a pastor residing in Kanewu. He noted that, but for the inspector’s firmness and resolve in the face of intimidation and pressure, which ensured the matter was referred to court, where proceedings are still ongoing, he might have lost the property through unlawful means.

Madam Stella Finn, another resident, noted that the officer deserves recognition from the police hierarchy for her commitment and “yeoman’s service” to the community.

Following the court’s decision, several residents are calling on the Ghana Police Service to consider promoting or formally rewarding Inspector Dorcas Ofosua for what they describe as her outstanding service to Kanewu and the wider Adjei-Kojo community.