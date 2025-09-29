Tema International School Hosts Nii Okai High School Praise 2025 As Part of Its 22nd Anniversary Celebrations

Tema International School (TIS) had the honour of hosting the Nii Okai High School Praise 2025 on Saturday, 27 September, as part of its 22nd Anniversary celebrations. The event was electrifying, an encounter that left every participant uplifted and inspired. Voices of students, staff, parents, and alumni united in harmony as worship and service converged in purpose.

Praise with Action

More than a music and worship gathering, this year’s High School Praise was anchored in giving back. The event raised funds in support of the Nii Okai Saving Hearts Project, which provides open-heart surgeries for children living with congenital heart disorders in Ghana. At TIS, this effort was championed by the IB Class of 2027 as part of their CAS initiative, reminding us that service and compassion lie at the heart of education.

A Showcase of Talent

The programme featured an impressive line-up of schools and artists whose ministrations stirred faith and joy:

Tema International School Choir

Akosombo International School Choir

Life International School Choir

Ghana Christian International High School Choir

Vine Christian High School Choir

Creative Arts Dance Team

Guest artists Cofi Boham, Naa Mercy, and Edem Evangelist led the audience in unforgettable moments of praise, while the highlight came from Rev. Nii Okai himself, performing his latest song Foundation with the High School Mass Choir.

A Community United

Mr Michael Ansah, Hostel Parent and IT staff at TIS, warmly welcomed the gathering, affirming the power of talent when used in service to God and society. Behind the scenes, the commitment of staff, parents, and students ensured the programme’s success, demonstrating the spirit of unity that defines TIS.

Parents also joined in to honour Principal Dr Ken Darvall, pledging their support by purchasing copies of his books, with proceeds directed to student-led projects including the Saving Hearts Initiative.

Speaking on the Impact

The school Chaplaincy leader, Mr Hayford Gyasi, emphasised that High School Praise perfectly reflects the ethos of Tema International School: nurturing young people not only in academic excellence but also in compassion, service, and community leadership. Parents and guests described the event as “more than a concert, it was an encounter that touched lives and will continue to save lives.”

Since its inception, High School Praise has provided a transformative platform for students across Ghana to discover and grow their gifts, collaborate with peers, and be mentored by leading musicians and influencers. Hosting the event as part of TIS @ 22 highlighted the school’s deep commitment to its founding vision: building a legacy of excellence, service, and purpose.

Looking Ahead

Rev. Nii Okai expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and called on all present to continue championing the Saving Hearts cause:

“Even small contributions can save a life. Together, we can raise a generation of purpose-driven young people who will use their gifts to positively influence society.”