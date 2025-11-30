Tema Court Sentences Two Police Officers to Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Tema Circuit Court has sentenced two police officers to 13 years imprisonment each after convicting them of narcotics trafficking following their arrest with 541 parcels of suspected drugs. The court also imposed a fine of 120,000 Ghana cedis on the convicted officers, whose identities have not been publicly disclosed.

The sentencing represents one of the latest cases highlighting law enforcement involvement in Ghana’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking and abuse. Details surrounding the circumstances of their arrest, the specific type of narcotics involved, and when the incident occurred remain limited pending fuller court documentation release.

Drug trafficking by law enforcement officers constitutes a serious breach of public trust given their sworn duty to uphold laws and protect citizens. The Police Service maintains zero tolerance policies for officers engaging in criminal activities, particularly narcotics offenses that undermine both institutional integrity and public confidence in law enforcement.

Ghana continues facing significant challenges related to narcotics control despite sustained efforts by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Ghana Police Service, and other security agencies. The West African nation serves as both a transit route for international drug trafficking operations and experiences domestic cultivation, distribution, and consumption of various controlled substances.

NACOC operates under the Narcotics Drugs Control, Enforcement and Sanctions Law of 1990, also known as Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Act 236, which established the central coordinating body for addressing drug abuse and trafficking. The agency focuses on reducing narcotic drugs through arrests, prosecutions of cultivators, traffickers, peddlers, and users while coordinating with governmental and non governmental organizations.

Ghana remains a signatory to multiple United Nations conventions addressing illicit drugs including the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, the 1971 Convention on Psychotropic Substances, and the 1988 Convention Against Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances. These international agreements promote cooperation among states to effectively address various aspects of illicit drug trafficking.

Recent weeks have witnessed intensified anti drug operations across Ghana. The Northern Regional Police Command, working with the Inspector General of Police’s Special Operations Team, arrested 27 suspects during coordinated swoops on November 19, 2025 targeting drug hotspots in and around Tamale. Officers recovered dried leaves suspected to be cannabis packaged in polythene bags along with five motorbikes believed to facilitate the illicit trade.

Nine suspects from that Northern Region operation, comprising five females and four males, appeared before the Tamale Circuit Court on November 21 facing charges of possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority. One additional suspect faced charges relating to unlawful possession of arms and ammunition. All ten pleaded not guilty and received bail while the remaining 18 suspects were remanded to assist ongoing investigations.

The Tema case involving the two convicted police officers underscores concerns about corruption within security services. Similar cases have emerged across West Africa where law enforcement personnel abuse their positions to facilitate or directly participate in drug trafficking operations. Such incidents severely damage public trust and hinder effective anti narcotics enforcement.

Sentencing guidelines for drug trafficking offenses in Ghana depend on the type and quantity of controlled substances involved. Cannabis possession, trafficking, and cultivation carry penalties ranging from fines to lengthy prison terms. Harder drugs including cocaine, heroin, and synthetic substances attract even more severe sentences reflecting their heightened danger to public health and social stability.

The 13 year sentence imposed on the Tema officers falls within the range typically reserved for serious trafficking offenses involving substantial quantities of controlled substances. The additional 120,000 cedi fine serves both punitive and deterrent functions, signaling that financial penalties accompany incarceration for narcotics crimes.

Law enforcement corruption in drug cases extends beyond direct trafficking participation to include accepting bribes for protection, providing intelligence to trafficking organizations, and deliberately undermining investigations. A recent Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) operation in Mississippi’s Delta region arrested 20 individuals including 14 law enforcement officers on charges related to drug conspiracy and corruption spanning multiple counties.

Ghana Police Service leadership has repeatedly emphasized commitment to internal discipline and prosecuting officers who betray their oath. The service maintains professional standards bureaus and collaborates with NACOC and other agencies to investigate suspected corruption cases. However, critics argue that more aggressive internal monitoring and whistleblower protections are needed to identify compromised officers before they cause significant damage.

The conviction of the two Tema officers may prompt renewed scrutiny of vetting processes, integrity checks, and supervision mechanisms within police operations. Preventing law enforcement involvement in narcotics requires comprehensive approaches including adequate compensation, psychological support, rigorous background investigations, and cultivating strong ethical cultures within security institutions.

Drug trafficking generates substantial illegal profits that tempt individuals across all sectors including those sworn to uphold laws. Addressing this challenge requires not only punishing offenders but also implementing systemic reforms that reduce vulnerability to corruption while strengthening accountability mechanisms throughout the criminal justice system.