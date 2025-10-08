Tema Business Leaders Demand Solutions to Logistics Bottlenecks

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GNCCI) Tema Regional Chapter has turned up the heat on authorities, convening a conference last week that went beyond typical talk shop proceedings to demand documented accountability for Ghana’s struggling supply chain infrastructure.

Unlike previous gatherings where concerns evaporated into thin air, this conference came with teeth. Dr Gideon Amenyador, Chairman of the Tema Regional Chapter, made it clear that resolutions wouldn’t just be recorded for posterity. Instead, they’ll be formally documented and delivered to Professor Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, with a request for an action plan and ongoing monitoring by the Chamber.

The conference laid bare problems that have been quietly bleeding Ghana’s trading community dry. Mr Stephen Miezan Abass, GNCCI’s National President, highlighted two particularly thorny issues that speak to deeper systemic weaknesses in the country’s maritime framework.

First is what traders describe as highway robbery in slow motion: shipping lines applying their own arbitrary foreign exchange rates rather than the official Bank of Ghana rate. This practice creates hidden costs that make accurate budgeting nearly impossible for importers and exporters. When you can’t predict your actual expenses because exchange rates shift according to someone else’s convenience, you’re essentially flying blind in a competitive market.

The second challenge involves a perverse penalty system. Importers face demurrage charges, detention fees and storage costs for goods stuck at ports, even when delays stem from administrative bottlenecks, customs clearance problems or port congestion that they didn’t cause. It’s like being fined for someone else’s traffic jam while you sit in your car waiting to move.

Mr David Kofi Nutakor, who serves as both Tema’s Logistics Sector Leader for GNCCI and FIATA Vice President, delivered what amounted to an indictment of the entire logistics ecosystem. His list of impediments read like a catalog of 21st century dysfunction meeting 20th century infrastructure.

The Integrated Customs Management System, known as ICUMS, suffers frequent outages that bring operations to a standstill. Meanwhile, seamless integration across transport modes, warehousing facilities and IT systems remains an unfulfilled promise, with manual processes creating backlogs that ripple through the entire supply chain.

Delays in transferring cargo from Meridian Port Services to other terminals generate unnecessary demurrage and storage penalties. There’s insufficient truck parking space and inadequate logistics parks, creating dangerous congestion. Road networks are deteriorating while rail infrastructure that could ease the burden remains underdeveloped.

Perhaps most revealing is Ghana’s lack of a national shipping line, which leaves the country entirely dependent on foreign operators. This dependency reduces negotiating leverage and raises costs for local traders who have no alternative when foreign shipping lines dictate terms.

Cross border inefficiencies add another layer of complexity. Disparities in vehicle gauging standards across Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) borders create friction that slows regional trade, even though the continent is supposedly moving toward greater integration through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Conference participants didn’t just complain; they proposed specific remedies. These include mandating standardized exchange rates regulated by the Bank of Ghana, establishing centralized storage facilities for delayed cargo, investing in digital integration across platforms, and developing proper truck parks and logistics terminals.

The bolder proposals tackled structural issues. Participants called for establishing a Ghanaian or regional West African shipping line, possibly through public private partnerships, to reduce dependence on foreign carriers. They also recommended that ECOWAS countries standardize vehicle gauging, dimensions and logistics protocols to facilitate smoother cross border cargo movement.

What makes this conference potentially significant isn’t the novelty of the complaints; many of these issues have been festering for years. Rather, it’s the insistence on accountability. The chamber specifically called on the Ghana Shippers Authority to receive the formal list of issues, prepare an action plan with specific timeframes, and submit periodic implementation reports.

Whether this approach will succeed where previous advocacy efforts have failed remains to be seen. However, the willingness to monitor implementation and hold authorities accountable represents a shift from passive observation to active engagement. For Ghana’s trading community, which has watched costs rise and competitiveness decline, it’s about time someone demanded answers backed by action rather than promises.