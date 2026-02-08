Telecoms Regulator Opens Consultation on Managed Services Licensing Framework

Ghana’s telecommunications regulator has launched a public consultation on licensing third-party operators managing critical communications infrastructure, marking a significant regulatory shift in the country’s rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) announced on Thursday it is developing a framework to regulate managed services, targeting entities that operate network infrastructure or provide technical and operational support to licensed Electronic Communications Service Providers and Network Providers.

The proposed authorisation, to be designated the Electronic Communications Managed Service Licence, seeks to formalise oversight of a segment that has expanded substantially as operators increasingly outsource network operations, maintenance and specialised support functions.

The initiative proceeds under Section 27 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) and Section 4.1 of the National Telecommunications Policy, 2005, which empower the Authority to regulate emerging service models within the communications ecosystem.

The NCA has opened stakeholder engagement from February 6 to March 6, 2026, inviting views from licensed service providers, information and communication technology consumers and the general public on the draft licensing framework.

Following the consultation period, the regulator will publish outcomes and proceed with implementation.

The Authority said stakeholders are encouraged to provide detailed feedback, including specific areas of agreement or concern within the document.

Submissions must be sent electronically in Microsoft Word format to the Authority, accompanied by a completed response cover sheet.

In line with its transparency policy, the NCA noted that all submissions will be treated as non-confidential and published on its website.

Intellectual property contained in responses will be deemed licensed to the Authority for regulatory and legal purposes.

The proposed framework reflects the growing role of managed service providers in Ghana’s telecommunications market as operators increasingly rely on third parties for network management.

Industry analysts suggest formal licensing could improve accountability, service quality and network resilience while clarifying regulatory responsibilities across the value chain.

The move comes as Ghana’s telecommunications sector undergoes structural changes, with operators seeking operational efficiencies through partnerships with specialised infrastructure management companies.

Managed service providers typically handle tasks including network planning, deployment, optimisation, fault management, customer experience monitoring and technical support on behalf of licensed operators.

The absence of specific licensing requirements for these entities has raised questions about regulatory oversight, quality assurance and accountability when service failures occur.

The consultation represents the NCA’s third major regulatory initiative in 2026, following earlier public engagements on Value Added Services Guidelines launched January 6 and the proposal to authorise the lower 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi 6 services announced January 8.

The Authority, established by Act 524 in December 1996 and reconstituted under the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), licenses and regulates electronic communications activities and services in Ghana.

Its mandate covers mobile and fixed networks, tower infrastructure, submarine cable landing, radio and television broadcasting.

Ghana currently has three mobile network operators: MTN Ghana, which holds Significant Market Power status in mobile voice, mobile data and short message service markets, AT Ghana and Vodafone Ghana.

The Communications Infrastructure sector has three licensed tower companies: Helios Towers Ghana, Phoenix Towers Limited and American Tower Company.

Six submarine cable landing operators serve the country: Dolphin Telecom operating the Africa Coast to Europe cable, Glo-1, MainOne, Broadspectrum Limited, West African Cable System and South Atlantic Telecommunications Cable Number 3.

Broadcasting services comprise 728 authorised frequency modulation radio stations and 170 television stations as of the Authority’s latest published statistics.

Reverend Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko serves as Acting Director General of the NCA.

The Authority had signalled its intention to introduce managed services licensing during a May 2025 engagement with Ericsson, a major infrastructure vendor with substantial managed services operations across West Africa.

Once the consultation concludes, the NCA is expected to finalise the framework and outline next steps for implementation, marking a significant regulatory shift for infrastructure management in the communications sector.