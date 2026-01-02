Telecoms CEO Hails Graduate Programme as Strategic Investment in Africa’s Digital Future

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and the Digital Chamber of Ghana, Mrs. Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, described the Graduate Development Programme as a strategic investment shaping the future of Africa’s digital economy and building a strong pipeline of talent for critical roles across the continent.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for participants of the MTN Ghana Development Programme on November 20, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel in Accra, Mrs. Owusu-Ankomah congratulated the 80 graduates for completing what she described as a life changing journey that prepares young professionals to thrive in technology, digital and business functions.

She said her own experience with the organization exposed her to a strong culture of innovation, collaboration and deep commitment to excellence, noting that the environment felt like home but was ultimately designed to empower graduates to make meaningful impact beyond the programme.

Mrs. Owusu-Ankomah emphasized that the programme has been deliberately designed to equip graduates with the skills, discipline and resilience needed to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world and to contribute to the transformation of their individual countries and Africa as a whole.

She noted the scale of MTN’s contribution to capacity building across Africa, stating that since its inception, over 500 graduates have been developed. The initiative draws participants from different parts of Africa, with the graduating class including participants from 18 African countries who completed training in technology, digital services and business innovation.

She described the initiative as a strategic response to the growing demand for digital skills across the continent, particularly in technology driven sectors, and commended the organization for investing consistently in young people. For the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, she stressed, talent development is non negotiable for the growth of the industry and Africa’s digital economy.

Mrs. Owusu-Ankomah stated that the future of the industry and Africa’s digital economy rests squarely on the shoulders of young people like the graduates. She highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to inclusion and gender diversity through its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) focused initiatives, which aim to increase the participation of women in telecommunications and the broader technology space.

She expressed excitement that women made up about 60 percent of the graduating cohort, describing it as a strong signal of progress in efforts to close the gender gap in technology. According to Acting Chief Human Resource Officer for MTN Ghana, Abdallah Ibrahim, women now account for roughly 43 percent of the organization’s total workforce, demonstrating measurable progress toward the 2030 target of 50 percent.

Mrs. Owusu-Ankomah commended the leadership of MTN and the wider group for their commitment to empowering young people, especially women, and for deliberately building inclusive pathways into the digital economy.

Ibrahim highlighted the company’s deliberate efforts to use the programme to increase the number of women in its workforce, stating that the company takes advantage of the graduate development program to shore up female numbers. He confirmed the company has increased female workforce representation by approximately 5 percent since beginning monitoring efforts in 2020.

Encouraging the graduates as they step into the next phase of their careers, Mrs. Owusu-Ankomah urged them to combine discipline with creativity, remain resilient in the face of pressure, and focus on making impact beyond personal success. She noted that in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and rapid technological change, standing out would require authenticity, continuous learning and a strong sense of purpose.

She urged graduates to embrace authenticity in an increasingly competitive digital world, stating that to distinguish themselves, they need to break out their authentic selves. She encouraged them to bring their unique lens, values and passion to what they do, using this as a starting point to make a difference not just in their organizations but across Africa and the world.

She expressed confidence that the graduates would emerge as innovators, problem solvers and future leaders capable of transforming communities and industries across the continent. Mrs. Owusu-Ankomah emphasized that their journey is only beginning, celebrating each of them for their ambition, commitment to personal development and pursuit of excellence.

The graduation ceremony brought together delegates from MTN’s pan African operations, reflecting the company’s regional footprint and commitment to developing leadership talent across markets. Graduates received certificates recognizing completion of the structured development programme and are expected to assume roles supporting MTN’s digital transformation objectives.

The Graduate Development Programme aligns with MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy focused on leading digital solutions for African progress. MTN’s Global Graduate Development Programme combines both formal development in partnership with Duke Corporate Education and the MTN Academy, as well as on the job development through full employment and placement into strategically aligned roles.

Mrs. Owusu-Ankomah concluded by congratulating the graduates once again and wishing them success as they take their place in the global digital ecosystem. She expressed confidence that they would go on to shape Africa’s technology future through innovation and excellence.