Telecom, Fintech Leaders Agitate for Strategic Partnership and Inclusive Policies at WATISE 2025

The 2025 edition of the West Africa Telecommunications Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition (WATISE) has ended in Lagos with a strong call for governments, regulators, and industry players to deepen collaboration, protect telecom infrastructure, and prioritise inclusive digital access across the region.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos, brought together critical stakeholders from the telecommunications, technology, and financial services sectors under the theme “Digitalising West African Economy: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities for Critical Stakeholders.”

In his address, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said the telecom sector in West Africa is witnessing renewed growth, with investments at their highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that telecoms remain the backbone of the digital economy, enabling banking, fintech, telemedicine, education, commerce, and emergency services across the region.

Adebayo, however, warned against vandalism, multiple taxation, and Right of Way restrictions that continue to stifle expansion. He commended the Federal Government’s ongoing tax reforms, set to reduce over 56 levies by January 2026, and urged states across West Africa to create enabling conditions for faster digital rollout.

In his goodwill message, the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Tony Emoekpere said that , the next ten years will define West Africa’s place in the global digital economy stressing ‘If we build the infrastructure, harmonize policies, and encourage collaboration, we will unlock unprecedented economic growth, create millions of jobs, and give our young population the tools to compete globally.

He noted that investors must recognize that while risks exist, the upside of digital West Africa is unmatched saying that this is a frontier market with the potential of doubling its digital economy contribution to GDP within a decade.

Dr. Nnenna Achife, Head Commercial Business, Business Development, AfriGo Payment Financial Services Limited, speaking on one of the lead presentations, Leveraging Connectivity And Technology To Transform Card Payment System In Africa, revealed how AfriGO is powering card payments through technology and inclusion.

He AfriGo has helped to reduce operating expenses through transparent pricing and billing settlement in local currency as well as support welfare and social Intervention programs via providing access to government social intervention programs.

She added that AfriGo has been supportive of Instant merchant credit and same-day settlement ensure steady cash flow for business operations including promoting cashless economy by encouraging the adoption of affordable electronic payments options, which are (cards).

Achife said that AfriGo is instrumental for the enhanced offline payment to support authorisation where there is limited or unreliable internet access, saying that the Embedded NIBSS Quick Response Code (NQR) has been formidable for the for P2P & P2M payment and collection capabilities.

And in his keynote speech, Mr Adewunmi Adesina, Managing Director of Trade Lenda, the digital bank for SMEs said that there are opportunities for Stakeholders to unlock the full potential of digitalisation, we must act collectively but that Governments must invest in infrastructure and harmonise digital policies across ECOWAS.

He called for private sector players collaboration to build scalable platforms that serve the underserved adding that development Partners must support capacity-building and digital inclusion programs.

Adesina said entrepreneurs must continue to innovate boldly, solving local problems with global ambition saying that at “Trade Lenda, we are proud to be part of this movement providing micro and small businesses with access to credit through digital channels, enabling them to grow sustainably.”

Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Vice President of FintechNGR and MD/CEO of CreditRegistry, cautioned against the risk of “digital apartheid,” where millions of Africans remain excluded as “digital ghosts” from the formal economy.

She stressed the need for inclusive access to data and credit through innovative use of alternative data sources such as mobile usage and e-commerce, warning that failure to act could turn Africa’s youthful population into a lost economic opportunity.

A fireside chat led by the Chief Executive Officer of WTES Project Limited, Mr Chidi Ajuzie and panel session led by a robotic engineer, Mrs Racheal Anorue highlighted the pressing challenges of rising USSD costs, poor connectivity, and risks faced by mobile agents. Panelists agreed that stronger collaboration, public sensitisation, and technology-driven infrastructure security are key to driving financial inclusion and lowering transaction costs.

At the close of the summit, participants called for:

Protection of telecom infrastructure against vandalism.

Harmonised and enabling policies across ECOWAS states.

Urgent steps to reduce the cost of USSD and digital transactions.

Greater investment in workforce training and digital security.

Regional collaboration to unlock West Africa’s trillion-dollar digital economy potential.

The summit concluded with optimism that with sustained investments, regulatory reforms, and inclusive strategies, West Africa’s telecom and fintech sectors are well-positioned to drive economic transformation across the sub-region.