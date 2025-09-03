Telecel Targets Young Entrepreneurs with Business Support Initiative

Telecel Ghana has launched its eighth annual Small and Medium Enterprises Month, focusing specifically on youth-led businesses through dedicated products and networking events scheduled throughout September.

The telecommunications company announced the initiative under the theme “Connecting the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs,” marking a strategic shift toward supporting technology-driven startups and young business leaders across Ghana.

Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business and Wholesale at Telecel Ghana, stated that young entrepreneurs represent the future of Ghana’s economy. The company has developed three new business packages aimed at addressing common challenges faced by small enterprises, including connectivity costs and digital marketing needs.

The product lineup includes “The Boss Plan,” combining mobile data, social media bundles, and SMS marketing tools in a single package. Telecel also introduced “One Business Mobile,” offering communication solutions for small teams, and “Your Business Online Reloaded,” providing website development services with custom domains.

Since launching in 2017, Telecel’s SME Month has evolved into what the company describes as a national platform for small business visibility and growth. This year’s iteration emphasizes artificial intelligence training and digital skills development through workshops and networking events.

The program includes several engagement initiatives, such as the “Telecel Business Runway” conference, a podcast series featuring young entrepreneurs, and networking events designed to connect emerging business leaders. The company also plans direct visits to small enterprises within its customer base.

Zuu Gbedemah, co-founder of Stay by Plan Media, praised the initiative’s focus on affordable connectivity solutions. Gbedemah noted that internet access represents a fundamental business requirement for digital media entrepreneurs, making cost-effective packages particularly valuable.

The telecommunications sector has increasingly recognized small and medium enterprises as growth drivers for Ghana’s economy. Telecel’s initiative reflects broader industry trends toward developing specialized products for emerging businesses rather than traditional corporate clients.

Ghana’s youth unemployment challenges have prompted various private sector initiatives aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship. Telecel’s approach combines product development with capacity-building events, addressing both technical needs and business development skills.

The company’s emphasis on artificial intelligence training reflects growing recognition of digital transformation’s importance for small business competitiveness. The three-day AI workshop represents one component of broader efforts to modernize Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.