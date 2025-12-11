Telecel Partners Government to Train 100,000 Youths Under One Million Coders

Telecel Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations to train 100,000 young Ghanaians over four years through its Startocode learning platform, supporting the government’s flagship One Million Coders Programme launched by President John Mahama in April 2025. The agreement was formalized at the Ministry’s headquarters in Accra on December 10, 2025.

The partnership provides free access to digital skills training designed to prepare young people for Ghana’s fast evolving technology landscape. Trainees will gain access to courses covering web development, Python programming, data analytics and digital entrepreneurship, alongside mentorship and community engagement activities to strengthen career readiness.

Moh Damush, Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Group, described the collaboration as advancing the company’s goal of broadening Africa’s participation in the global tech ecosystem. He stated that aligning with the One Million Coders initiative will help equip tens of thousands of young people with vital digital and coding skills for Ghana’s growing digital economy, empowering the country to lead the future of the digital ecosystem reshaping Africa.

Communications Minister Sam George welcomed the partnership as decisive progress toward closing Ghana’s digital skills gap. He emphasized that the One Million Coders Programme aims to unlock digital potential and create sustainable career pathways for youth, expressing pride in collaborating with forward thinking partners like Telecel who share the government’s vision of inclusive digital empowerment.

Startocode is a multilingual, self-paced learning suite combining interactive modules with real world projects to help learners build practical, job ready skills. The platform has already trained thousands of young Africans and is designed to reach communities with limited access to formal technology training. Its multilingual capabilities enable broader access by overcoming language barriers and reaching diverse student populations across Ghana.

The platform delivers flexible learning combined with mentorship and hands on projects, ensuring an efficient and engaging educational experience. Courses emphasize practical application rather than theoretical knowledge alone, preparing graduates for immediate employment opportunities in the digital economy.

Telecel Group indicated the partnership aligns with its wider social impact strategy focused on digital inclusion, health development and environmental sustainability across its African markets. The company has positioned itself as a long term partner in Ghana’s digital journey, pledging continued investment in connectivity infrastructure, mentoring young innovators and supporting the broader tech ecosystem.

The telecommunications company has demonstrated sustained commitment to digital skills development through multiple initiatives. Through the DigiTech Academy, Telecel has trained approximately 2,000 upper primary and junior high school students across 13 regions in robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital marketing. Many young graduates have been equipped to build prototypes of smart home systems, automated farm harvesters and web applications addressing challenges including malnutrition and mental health.

Komla Buami, Director of External Affairs at Telecel Ghana, recently addressed the 2025 Tech in Ghana conference held at Manhyia Palace under the theme When Tradition Meets Innovation. He described Ghana’s next digital leap as contingent on bold investment in the next generation of thinkers and makers, arguing that connectivity alone remains insufficient without investment in innovators.

Telecel has also addressed gender disparity in engineering through its Female Engineering Students Scholarship Programme (FESSP), which has trained more than 100 female engineers by providing mentorship, financial support and practical work experience. The Startocode platform includes a particular focus on empowering female learners within its broader curriculum.

Beyond talent development, Telecel has played a leading role in strengthening Africa’s startup ecosystem. Through the Africa Startup Initiative Programme, Telecel Group has supported more than 40 startups, provided over $750,000 in benefits, and helped create nearly 4,000 jobs. Approximately 70 percent of these startups are women led businesses, reflecting the company’s commitment to inclusive economic development.

The One Million Coders Programme represents a cornerstone of the Mahama administration’s digital transformation agenda. Government officials have emphasized that the initiative transcends coding instruction to encompass unlocking potential, fostering innovation and creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods for youth across the country.

The programme targets equipping one million Ghanaians with essential digital skills to meet demands of the 21st century economy. By enabling large scale education and training that reaches thousands of students, including those in underserved and rural areas, the initiative aims to maintain high standards of quality and efficiency while expanding access.

Telecel’s contribution through Startocode supports this visionary initiative by providing world class digital education within reach for every Ghanaian, particularly in underserved communities. The integration represents a concrete demonstration of how public private partnerships can advance national development priorities.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s push to build a skilled, future ready workforce. It signals shared commitment by government and private sector to ensure young people are not left behind in the digital economy as technological transformation accelerates across industries.

Technology sector observers note that digital skills gaps remain among the most significant barriers to youth employment across Africa. Ghana’s youth unemployment rate has persistently exceeded 12 percent in recent years, with many graduates lacking practical skills demanded by employers in technology driven sectors.

The partnership addresses this challenge by providing structured pathways from basic digital literacy through advanced programming and entrepreneurship skills. Graduates will possess credentials recognized by employers across technology, finance, telecommunications and other sectors increasingly reliant on digital capabilities.

International examples demonstrate the transformative impact of large scale coding initiatives. India’s National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning has trained millions of students, contributing to the country’s emergence as a global technology hub. Similar programs in Rwanda, Estonia and Singapore have accelerated digital transformation and economic competitiveness.

For Ghana, success of the One Million Coders Programme will depend on sustained commitment beyond initial training phases. Graduates require ongoing support through job placement services, startup incubation opportunities and access to financing for technology ventures. The programme must also adapt continuously to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology landscapes and employer requirements.

Telecel Group looks forward to deepening its partnership with the Ghanaian government and key stakeholders to promote long term sustainable development. The company emphasized that ensuring Ghana’s digital revolution remains inclusive and sustainable requires collaborative efforts across public institutions, private enterprises, educational institutions and civil society organizations.

The MoU underscores both parties’ shared determination to ensure wider participation in Ghana’s digital economy. As artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing and other emerging technologies reshape work and commerce, equipping young Ghanaians with relevant skills becomes increasingly urgent for national competitiveness and prosperity.