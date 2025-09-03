Telecel Ghana Tackles Disability Employment Gap

Telecel Ghana hosted a comprehensive disability inclusion session addressing workplace barriers faced by Ghana’s disability community, which represents approximately eight percent of the population according to recent census data.

The telecommunications company organized a fireside chat on August 28 exploring practical approaches to disability inclusion under the theme “Challenged to Lift the Challenged: Inclusion and Allyship in Action.”

People with disabilities in Ghana face significant inequities, including poverty, inadequate healthcare access, and high unemployment rates, with societal biases often making them unattractive candidates to potential employers. Research indicates that discrimination is cited as the greatest barrier to employment for persons with disabilities, particularly women.

Jennifer Mensah-Bonzie, founder of the Vigilo Mobility Foundation and project manager at JP Morgan Chase, delivered a keynote challenging conventional workplace support approaches. Diagnosed with polio at age three, she urged participants to move beyond sympathy toward genuine empathy.

“Lead with empathy, not sympathy. Ask, ‘How can I help?’ rather than ‘Can I help?’ True allyship means seeing people for their abilities, not their limitations,” Mensah-Bonzie told attendees.

During the session, Mensah-Bonzie donated mobility accessories and sponsored occupational therapy for two Telecel employees living with disabilities. Jacob, one recipient, described receiving three different walking aids as “truly overwhelming” and expressed gratitude for daily workplace accommodations.

“From allocating me a special parking space to colleagues assisting me when needed, I feel supported every day,” Jacob said, highlighting how inclusion extends beyond formal policies to everyday interactions.

Dorcas Mensah, diversity and inclusion advisor at the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, provided practical guidance on inclusive language and workplace accessibility. She emphasized using respectful terminology like “persons with disabilities” while ensuring physical environments accommodate different needs.

Telecel’s commitment extends beyond internal workforce development through its Super Care initiative, now in its ninth year after launching in 2016. The program supports Ghana’s deaf community with sign language-trained customer service agents, video-call services through the Telecel Play app, and specialized packages that prioritize both connectivity and dignity.

Human Resources Director Rachael Appenteng emphasized that inclusion represents more than policy compliance at Telecel. “Inclusion is more than a checkbox, it is culture in action,” she stated, referencing the company’s comprehensive approach spanning employee support and customer service.

The session highlighted fundamental principles for workplace inclusion success: moving from awareness to concrete action through leadership commitment, employee education, and customer-focused programs.

The latest population and housing census by Ghana Statistical Service reports approximately 8% of Ghana’s 30.8 million people have a disability, representing a five percentage point increase compared to previous data. This demographic shift underscores the importance of inclusive practices in Ghana’s corporate sector.

The fireside chat reinforced that meaningful inclusion requires ongoing effort rather than one-time initiatives. Companies embracing authentic inclusion practices gain access to untapped talent while contributing to social progress in Ghana’s evolving economy.

Telecel’s approach demonstrates how telecommunications companies can lead disability inclusion through both internal policies and external service delivery. The combination of employee engagement and specialized customer programs positions the company as a model for corporate disability inclusion in Ghana.

The initiative comes as businesses increasingly recognize that inclusive workplaces drive innovation and performance while addressing social equity concerns. For Ghana’s disability community, such corporate leadership represents progress toward meaningful employment opportunities and social integration.