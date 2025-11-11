Telecel Ghana Signs US$70 Million Network Deal

Telecel Group and Huawei Technologies have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) worth approximately 70 million US dollars to modernize Telecel Ghana’s network infrastructure. Implementation of the expansion project commenced in November 2025, marking the official start of an ambitious rollout that will see phased network upgrades across key regions of the country.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation on the Telecel Ghana Rollout Project, a multi-phase initiative aimed at enhancing network performance and delivering next generation digital services to consumers and enterprises across Ghana. The partnership is expected to strengthen nationwide connectivity, enhance digital service delivery, and support the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Malek Atrissi, Telecel Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), said the MOU represents a significant step forward in the group’s long standing collaboration with Huawei, the group’s strategic partner across its different markets. He noted that the agreement aligns with the group’s mission to advance digital infrastructure and innovative services in Ghana, supporting broader efforts to expand connectivity and drive sustainable growth.

Patricia Obo-Nai, Telecel Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO), emphasized that the partnership marks an important milestone in the company’s mission to deliver world class digital experiences to customers. She stated that Huawei’s proven expertise and technology leadership will help enhance capacity, reliability, and innovation within Ghana’s telecom landscape.

Huawei expressed pride in strengthening its long term partnership with Telecel and contributing to Ghana’s digital transformation. The company stated that the MOU reflects a shared vision of building an intelligent, inclusive, and connected future. The signed agreement underscores both organizations’ strategic intent to advance connectivity and sustainable growth across Africa’s telecom ecosystem.

Ghana has been positioning itself as a digital hub in West Africa, with major government led initiatives including the Ghana Card integration system, the electronic levy (e-levy) digital payments framework, and digitization of public services. However, analysts note that achieving a fully digital economy requires strong and reliable telecom infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The upgrade arrives at a time when demand for faster data speeds, seamless streaming, cashless payments, and remote work platforms is growing across homes, businesses, and public services. Telecom economists suggest the upgrades could support job creation, improve service reliability for banks and digital payments platforms, and create opportunities for Ghanaian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that rely heavily on mobile internet access for daily operations.

Network modernization is viewed as a crucial step toward enabling advanced technologies such as cloud computing, digital public services, fintech expansion, and the growing Ghanaian creative digital content industry. However, observers caution that affordability, digital literacy, and local innovation ecosystems must advance alongside infrastructure upgrades.

Telecel and Huawei have worked together since 2023 to launch over 500 fourth generation plus (4G+) sites in record time. The previous framework contract signed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March 2024 demonstrated the commitment of Telecel Ghana to improve coverage, capacity in hotspots and the overall availability of 4G services.

The rollout will be phased over several regions, with completion expected to meaningfully expand network capacity and improve user experience nationwide. If successful, Ghana could consolidate its rising reputation as one of Africa’s leading digital transformation front runners, where connectivity becomes the foundation for innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusion.

This latest agreement comes as Ghana’s telecommunications sector undergoes significant changes. In September 2025, the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations confirmed plans to merge AT Ghana, formerly AirtelTigo, with Telecel Ghana as part of a strategy to build a stronger, more competitive, and financially sustainable telecom operator.

Samuel Nartey George, Minister of Communication, Digital Technologies, and Innovation, stated that the merger will cut operating costs, eliminate duplication, and create a more resilient telecom market in Ghana. He noted that joining forces is the only smart and sustainable choice when two networks operate separately on the same tower, paying double fees while both struggle.

Already, more than 3.2 million AT Ghana subscribers have been shifted onto Telecel’s network through a national roaming arrangement, a process the ministry described as 98 percent successful. The minister disclosed that sustaining the new operator will require an estimated 600 million US dollars in investment over the next four years.

In June 2025, Ghana’s main telecom operators including MTN, Telecel, and AT pledged to invest around 150 million US dollars to upgrade their networks by the end of 2025. The investment commitment came in response to rising consumer frustration regarding the quality of telecom services.

Telecel Group acquired Vodafone Ghana in February 2023 when Vodafone sold its 70 percent shareholding for an undisclosed sum. The government of Ghana retains the remaining 30 percent shareholding in the local holding company, Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (GTCL). The company officially rebranded from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana, keeping the government’s historical stake intact.