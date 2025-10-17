Telecel Ghana Rejects Minority’s Secret Takeover Allegations

Telecel Ghana has firmly rejected allegations from the parliamentary Minority that it is orchestrating a secret takeover of AT Ghana, describing the claims as misleading and fundamentally misrepresenting the company’s role and intentions. The statement represents a direct response to mounting political pressure over a proposed restructuring arrangement that has become a flashpoint in Parliament.

The controversy intensified when Matthew Nyindam, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Information and Communications Committee, called Wednesday for an immediate suspension of the restructuring process, arguing the transaction extends beyond commercial concerns and threatens Ghana’s preservation of a critical national telecommunications institution. Nyindam warned that proceeding without parliamentary scrutiny would undermine national interests and protect a strategic asset that has served Ghanaians diligently through moments of national crisis.

In a statement released Thursday, Telecel clarified that its current involvement with AT Ghana stems from a directive by the National Communications Authority to provide national roaming support following American Tower Company’s shutdown of AT sites in August over unpaid debts. Without Telecel’s intervention, AT customers would have lost mobile voice and data service access across the country, the company argued.

Telecel characterised the arrangement as an interim measure pending outcomes from KPMG, the government-appointed transaction advisor, rejecting suggestions that the engagement constitutes a covert acquisition or improper takeover attempt.

The company also disputed claims of financial weakness, noting it has recorded hundreds of millions of cedis in net profits year-to-date and invested over US$240 million in Ghana since acquiring Vodafone in 2023. Telecel stated these funds have been directed toward settling legacy debts, expanding network coverage, modernising operations, and enhancing digital services nationwide.

Regarding employment, Telecel affirmed that none of its over 600 employees have faced redundancies and the company maintains annual Top Employer certification, contradicting concerns raised by the Minority about potential job losses affecting AT workers and contractors.

On accusations that corporate social responsibility initiatives were politically motivated, Telecel highlighted donations of advanced cervical cancer screening equipment to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Sefwi Wiawso Government Hospital under Ghana’s Medical Trust Fund. The company stressed that all sponsorship requests, including festival support in Kwahu, Osu, Ningo, Prampram, La, Cape Coast, and Gomoa Dawurampong, originated from Traditional Councils rather than political entities.

Telecel reaffirmed that it operates legally in Ghana as Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited with Government of Ghana holding 30 percent ownership. The company called for constructive stakeholder engagement and urged the public to disregard misinformation about its operations or intentions.

However, the Minority maintains serious reservations about the transaction. Opposition lawmakers have cited Telecel’s debt burden exceeding US$400 million as a fundamental concern, arguing a heavily indebted company should not control a strategic national asset. They have also questioned why the government rejected a US$150 million investment proposal from Rektron/Afritel in favour of the Telecel arrangement, which includes only US$50 million in post-consolidation network upgrades.

The Minority has demanded a comprehensive parliamentary inquiry into the transaction’s circumstances and full disclosure of all agreements, correspondence, and KPMG recommendations. They have also called for immediate engagement with American Tower Company to resolve service withdrawal issues and assess AT’s actual indebtedness.

The dispute reflects underlying tensions over government management of Ghana’s telecommunications sector, with opposition lawmakers accusing Communications Minister Samuel George of handling the transaction with insufficient transparency and potential conflict of interest. The controversy continues as KPMG completes its advisory recommendations, with parliamentary scrutiny expected to intensify pending government decisions on the transaction’s future.