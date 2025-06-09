Telecel Ghana Plants 10,000 Trees in Chipa Forest Reserve

Telecel Ghana planted 10,000 trees in the degraded Chipa Forest Reserve on World Environment Day 2025.

Partnering with Golden Sunbeam International School and the Forestry Commission, the initiative mobilized 150 volunteers including employees, students, and officials to combat deforestation in the Greater Accra Region.

CEO Patricia Obo-Nai planted the first seedling, stating, “Each tree we plant is a promise to the future. We’re contributing directly to restoring degraded forest land and building climate resilience.” The Shai-Osudoku District reserve has suffered illegal logging and encroachment, threatening biodiversity and local climate stability.

This marks Telecel Ghana’s continued intervention, having planted 30,000 trees nationwide since partnering with the Forestry Commission—20,000 in Chipa since 2024. District Forest Manager Linda Ansah noted, “They’re supporting us in monitoring and nurturing seedlings to ensure lasting impact.”

Junior high student Edem Caleb Agbodja participated, emphasizing youth involvement: “We need more young people planting trees. This is our future.” Volunteers later toured Shai Hills Resource Reserve to reinforce conservation connections.

The company will plant 5,000 more trees in Kumasi during June’s Ashanti Month celebrations.

Corporate-community reforestation partnerships are critical for Ghana’s forest recovery, with the nation losing 60% of forest cover since 1950 per UNFAO data.