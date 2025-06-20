Telecel Ghana CEO Advocates for Progressive Tech Regulation at Africa Rising Symposium

Telecel Ghana CEO Patricia Obo-Nai has urged African regulators and businesses to adopt collaborative approaches to emerging technologies rather than resisting innovation.

Speaking at the Africa Rising Symposium 2025 in Accra, the telecom executive emphasized the need for regulatory frameworks that keep pace with technological advancements in satellite connectivity, mobile finance, and cryptocurrency.

Obo-Nai highlighted how satellite technology has evolved to enable direct-to-device connectivity, bypassing traditional infrastructure requirements. “The new wave of satellite innovation delivers service directly to phones and devices,” she explained, noting this could revolutionize connectivity in rural areas. However, she pointed out that Ghana’s regulations currently prohibit direct satellite-to-handset services, requiring signals to pass through switches. “You cannot stop innovation,” Obo-Nai stated. “What’s important is understanding customer expectations and working with regulators to make it happen.”

The CEO positioned Telecel Ghana as a payments facilitator in Africa’s digital economy, currently partnering with banks for cross-border transactions but ultimately moving toward wallet-to-wallet transfers. On cryptocurrency, Obo-Nai advocated for regulatory frameworks rather than prohibition: “People have decided how they want to invest. We need to create the environment for safe participation.”

Her comments come as African nations grapple with balancing innovation and regulation, particularly in financial technology. The symposium discussion highlighted the tension between technological progress and regulatory oversight across the continent’s digital landscape.