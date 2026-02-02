Telecel Foundation Launches Third Digitech Academy Cohort Across Regions

Telecel Ghana Foundation has commenced the third cohort of its Digitech Academy programme, targeting 500 students from 19 schools across five districts as part of efforts to strengthen digital education and close technology access gaps among young learners.

The 12-week after-school initiative, running from January to March 2026, will operate in South Dayi in the Volta Region, Mfantsiman in the Central Region, Jirapa in the Upper West Region, Goaso in the Ahafo Region, and Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. The expansion builds on previous cohorts that reached 700 students in cohort one and 1,041 students in cohort two.

The programme operates under the Telecel Ghana Foundation’s Connected Learning pillar through partnerships with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana STEM Centre. It focuses on upper primary and junior secondary students, delivering training aligned with the national academic calendar.

Komla Buami, External Affairs Director at Telecel Ghana, said the academy addresses persistent inequalities in digital skills access. He emphasized that the programme deliberately extends beyond major urban centres to provide learners in underserved districts with practical technology competencies comparable to those available in cities.

The curriculum complements the GES Information and Communication Technology (ICT) syllabus and covers Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fundamentals including electronics, programming, circuit building, basic coding principles, and robotics. Students complete practical projects involving the design and programming of functional robots they construct themselves.

Weekly in-person sessions receive implementation support from local partners Asustem Robotics and the Mingo Foundation, who facilitate hands-on instruction through project-based learning methodologies. The curriculum also encompasses website development, scratch programming, and Internet of Things applications.

Mrs Olivia Serwaa Opare, representing the Director of the National STEM Centre at the academy’s pilot launch in Ho, described the initiative as essential to Ghana’s developmental trajectory. She stressed that preparing youth for competitive global markets requires moving beyond technology consumption toward genuine mastery and innovation capability.

Gender inclusion represents a defining feature of the programme structure. Seventy percent of training slots are reserved for female students while 30 percent accommodate males, reflecting a deliberate strategy to address documented gender disparities in STEM participation across Ghana’s education system.

The programme has expanded substantially since its pilot phase that engaged 50 students at St Cecilia Roman Catholic Junior High School in Ho. Students undergo assessment through practical project work, with certificates awarded to all participants and medals presented to top performers in each cohort.

Previous cohorts showcased student-developed solutions addressing local challenges including gas leak detection systems, hand dryers, sun trackers, smart home systems, and rain-sensitive car wipers. These projects demonstrated how young learners apply acquired skills to tackle community concerns related to safety, sanitation, climate change, and health.

Telecel Ghana Foundation positions the Digitech Academy as central to its long-term commitment toward youth development, digital literacy enhancement, and educational outcome improvement. The foundation operates under Telecel Ghana’s corporate responsibility framework and has announced plans for continued expansion to additional schools nationwide.