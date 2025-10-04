Telecel Executive Calls for National Sign Language Policy in Public Communication

A senior telecommunications executive has called on Ghana to adopt national legislation mandating sign language interpretation across government communications, education, and media, arguing that failure to do so perpetuates systemic exclusion of hundreds of thousands of citizens.

Mercy Dawn Akude, General Manager of Commercial Operations at Telecel Ghana, made the appeal during International Week of the Deaf celebrations in Accra, where the telco donated equipment to the Ghana National Association of the Deaf (GNAD) and highlighted gaps in the country’s communication infrastructure that disadvantage people with hearing impairments.

“When public information is shared without sign language interpretation, we are making an implied statement that some citizens are less deserving of that information or knowledge,” Akude said at the commemorative event held under the global theme “No Human Rights Without Sign Language.”

Ghana’s 2021 Population and Housing Census recorded over 211,000 deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, with an additional 470,000 people experiencing various degrees of hearing loss. Despite these numbers, the country lacks comprehensive legislation requiring sign language services in schools, government offices, or broadcast media.

This legislative gap places Ghana behind several African peers. South Africa incorporated sign language as an official language in its constitution following the end of apartheid, while Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe have passed laws recognizing sign language and mandating its use in certain public contexts. Rwanda recently made sign language compulsory in all primary schools.

Matthew Kubachua, GNAD’s national president since 2018, welcomed Telecel’s advocacy but emphasized that corporate initiatives alone cannot address systemic barriers. He urged government and other organizations to integrate sign language into education, media, and governance structures.

“Telecel has taken a bold step to expand access to communication and ensure inclusion in their customer service,” Kubachua said. “We urge government and other organizations to support the call for sign language to be integrated in education, media, and governance.”

Telecel Ghana’s involvement with the deaf community dates back nearly a decade. In 2017, the company launched Super Care, a customer service initiative employing deaf staff and sign-language-trained personnel to assist customers with hearing impairments through video call support. The platform now serves thousands nationwide, offering tailored data bundles accessible through the company’s USSD service and mobile app.

The telco has also recruited graduates from the deaf community into its workforce through partnerships with universities, part of what it describes as efforts to improve workplace diversity and serve customers with special needs. The Telecel Ghana Foundation regularly organizes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics training for students at schools for the deaf.

During this year’s International Week of the Deaf observance, Telecel CEO Patricia Obo-Nai presented GNAD with a large-screen television, laptop, projector, and projector screen to support the association’s advocacy work. The donation underscores corporate recognition that addressing accessibility requires both policy change and practical support for organizations working directly with affected communities.

Ghana’s Persons with Disability Act of 2006 contains provisions requiring reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities, including in education and employment. However, implementation has been inconsistent, and the law doesn’t specifically mandate sign language interpretation in public communications or educational settings.

The absence of standardized sign language education creates additional complications. While Ghanaian Sign Language exists, it isn’t uniformly taught or used across the country. Some schools for the deaf use different signing systems, and many hearing Ghanaians—including public sector workers, healthcare providers, and educators—have no sign language training whatsoever.

This communication barrier affects deaf citizens’ ability to access essential services. Medical appointments, legal proceedings, government offices, and educational institutions frequently operate without sign language interpreters, forcing deaf individuals to rely on written communication or family members who may not accurately convey information.

The situation particularly impacts deaf children’s education. While Ghana operates several schools specifically for deaf students, mainstream schools often lack resources to accommodate deaf students effectively. Without sign language interpretation or deaf-aware teaching methods, deaf children in regular schools may struggle to keep pace with hearing classmates.

Employment discrimination remains another significant challenge. The 2021 census data suggests that despite comprising nearly 700,000 people with hearing challenges, deaf Ghanaians remain dramatically underrepresented in formal employment. Companies rarely provide workplace accommodations or consider how communication barriers exclude qualified deaf candidates from opportunities.

Akude argued that recognizing sign language as essential rather than optional would benefit society broadly, not just the deaf community. She described inclusion as strengthening the nation by ensuring all citizens can participate fully in civic life.

“We must build a country where sign language is not seen as optional or special, but as essential and necessary,” Akude said. “When we include the deaf community, we are building a stronger, fairer, and inclusive society for all of us.”

Whether corporate advocacy translates into legislative action remains uncertain. Ghana’s parliament has not currently scheduled any disability rights legislation that would mandate sign language services. Civil society organizations have advocated for such measures for years with limited success.

GNAD, established in 1968 as the umbrella organization for deaf associations nationwide, has consistently pushed for greater recognition and support. The organization received voluntary association status from the Ministry of Manpower, Youth, and Employment in 1973 and operates as a registered non-governmental, non-profit organization.

The association’s advocacy has secured some victories, including improved access to sexual reproductive health education and mental health services for deaf adults. However, systemic challenges persist, requiring policy interventions beyond what individual organizations or companies can achieve.

International Week of the Deaf, observed annually in the last week of September, provides a platform for highlighting these issues globally. This year’s theme emphasizes that genuine human rights protections cannot exist without linguistic access for deaf communities—a message particularly relevant in countries like Ghana where economic development has not been matched by inclusive communication infrastructure.

As Ghana continues pursuing middle-income status and positioning itself as a regional technology hub, questions about digital inclusion and accessibility grow more pressing. Telecommunications companies like Telecel have demonstrated that serving deaf customers is both feasible and potentially profitable. Whether government will follow the private sector’s lead by mandating such services remains to be seen.